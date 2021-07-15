‘Secret Headquarters’ Adds Charles Melton, Jessie Mueller (Exclusive)

More stars are heading to Secret Headquarters.

Riverdale actor Charles Melton and Tony winner Jessie Mueller are set for the project from Paramount and Jerry Bruckheimer, along with Dustin Ingram and Levy Tran. They are joining an already announced cast that includes Owen Wilson, Michael Peña and Jesse Williams, among others.

The high-concept project is described as “Home Alone set in the Batcave.”

Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman, who recently helmed the Netflix feature Project Power, will direct from a script they wrote with Josh Koenigsberg, based on a story by Christopher Yost. Chad Oman will produce along with Bruckheimer. Orlee-Rose Strauss will executive produce.

Paramount has set an Aug. 12, 2022 release for Secret Headquarters.

Melton’s credits include Bad Boys for Life and The Sun Is Also a Star. He is repped by CAA, 111 Media, and Gang Tyre. Mueller, who won a Tony for playing Carole King in Beautiful on Broadway, co-starred in Steven Spielberg’s The Post.

Ingram previously worked with Joost and Schulman on Paranormal Activity 3. His other on-screen credits include The Watchmen and The Magicians. Tran’s credits include CBS’ Macgyver and Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House. She is repped by Daniel Hoff Agency, Vault Entertainment and Hirsch Wallerstein.