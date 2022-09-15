Selena Gomez Documentary ‘My Mind and Me’ to Open AFI Fest

Selena Gomez’s new documentary now has a date with AFI Fest.

The Apple Original film, Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me, will open the 36th edition of the festival in Los Angeles on Nov. 2. The singer, actress and producer just announced the project last week on social media by revealing she had a film coming in partnership with Apple TV+.

It comes from director Alek Keshishian, who previously directed the iconic documentary Madonna: Truth or Dare and who also happens to be the brother of Gomez’s manager, Aleen Keshishian. My Mind and Me is said to chronicle Gomez’s “journey from the heights of unimaginable superstardom through the lows of a very personal crisis and back again.”

In a statement, Keshishian said that he had “no interest” in making a traditional pop doc, adding, “I wanted to show something more authentic and Selena did, too. She has a raw vulnerability that captured me. I had no idea then that it would become a six-year labor of love.”

Bob Gazzale, AFI president and CEO, called My Mind and Me “a film as profoundly powerful as it is personal.” He added: “Selena is a global force in art and entertainment, and we are honored to partner with her, Alek and Apple to shine a light upon her journey in this beautifully crafted celebration of optimism, vulnerability and hopefulness.”

The Apple Original Film doc is produced by Interscope Films and Lighthouse Management & Media.

As previously announced, Steven Spielberg’s personal film, The Fabelmans, will close AFI Fest at TCL Chinese Theater on Nov. 6. The 36th AFI Fest runs Nov. 2-6.