Selena Gomez Opens Up About Mental Health in First Trailer for ‘My Mind & Me’ Apple Documentary

Selena Gomez is pulling back the curtain on her private life.

On Monday, Apple debuted the first official trailer for the upcoming documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me. The documentary, directed by Alek Keshishian, chronicles the superstar’s rise to fame and, according to Apple, will offer a “uniquely raw and intimate” look at Gomez’s life that “spans her six-year journey into a new light.”

“Everything that I have gone through, it’s going to be there. I’m just making it my friend now,” Gomez says in the intimate and vulnerable trailer, which dropped on World Mental Health Day in support of global mental health education and awareness. “I know this is the beginning for me.”

In recent years, Gomez has been candid about her struggles with her mental health. In 2014, Gomez entered a facility for mental health treatment after being diagnosed with lupus, then she later revealed in 2020 that she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Gomez also had a kidney transplant in 2017 because of complications and side effects related to her lupus.

In an Elle cover story published last year, the actress and singer reflected on her struggles in the public eye: “My lupus, my kidney transplant, chemotherapy, having a mental illness, going through very public heartbreaks — these were all things that honestly should have taken me down,” she explained. “Every time I went through something, I was like, ‘What else? What else am I going to have to deal with?'”

In recent years, Gomez has sought to help others, in part through charitable donations tied to her business ventures.

Her HBO Max cooking show Selena + Chef raises money for nonprofit organizations, while her Rare Beauty brand includes the Rare Impact Fund, which aims to raise $100 million for mental health services during the next 10 years. Gomez also launched a mental health platform called Wondermind.

Keshishian also directed the critically acclaimed doc Madonna: Truth or Dare and marks the second project for Apple with producers Lighthouse Management + Media and Interscope Films following the Emmy-nominated doc Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry.

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me releases on Nov. 4.