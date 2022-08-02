Selena Gomez to Produce ‘Working Girl’ Reboot

Selena Gomez and 20th Century Studios are partnering for a reboot of Working Girl.

Gomez is in talks to produce a remake of the 1988 comedy that starred Melanie Griffith as a Long Island woman who secretly takes over her boss’ job while she recovers from a broken leg. Harrison Ford and Sigourney Weaver also starred in the original film, which was directed by Mike Nichols and was a massive success, earning Oscar nominations and an impressive $100 million box office haul.

It is unclear if Gomez would also star in the project, which is eyeing a release on Hulu.

Ilana Pena, who was behind the Disney+ series Diary of a Future President, is adapting the script.

Gomez can currently be seen in the second season of the Hulu series Only Murders in the Building. She is repped by WME, Lighthouse and Johnson Shapiro.

