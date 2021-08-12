Selma Blair Reveals She “Was Told to Make Plans for Dying” in Trailer for ‘Introducing, Selma Blair’

After announcing her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in 2018, Selma Blair is giving viewers a more intimate and emotional look at her diagnosis and treatment in the first trailer for Introducing, Selma Blair.

Directed by Rachel Fleit, a filmmaker with her own autoimmune disorder, the film documents the highs and lows of the actress’ shifting treatment and care, including her stem cell transplant and an unexpectedly scary complication. The trailer opens with Blair’s signature sense of humor, admitting that she feels like she’s on a reality show.

“I’m so sorry I can’t talk right now,” she says into a toy phone. “We’re shooting the final days of my life.”

The trailer then quickly jumps to answering why Blair took control of the public narrative around her health, including fears and headaches about reporting that may have caught the actress “at the wrong time,” and misinterpreted something like a limp as drunkenness instead of “a symptom of a really unhealthy immune system.”

With a mix of fear and ferocity, Blair pulls back the curtain on her painful experience with her M.S. med treatment, and the decision — in the face of dwindling options — to do the transplant, which involved the actor flying to Chicago before undergoing aggressive chemotherapy treatment and having the transplant before isolating in the hospital for weeks without her son, according to Vanity Fair.

Introducing, Selma Blair is a vulnerable look at the resilient star’s journey through treatment and towards acceptance, while also dissecting myths around beauty, as well as collective societal fears about disability and mortality.

“I had the conviction of thinking I had something to share,” she told Vanity Fair. “You keep opening windows or closing doors and finding tools. I hope my little life gives someone who needs it some hope or a laugh or more awareness of ourselves. I hope the film shows that M.S. varies. That people’s strengths and weaknesses vary. All the emotions of life make healing variable too. For all of us.”

“My objective was to show a different way of being in the world, but also to show a woman who fully embraces herself,” director Rachel Fleit added. “That, to me, is the most inspiring thing — because it kind of just feels like that’s all we’ve got. We’re born into this body, and this is the one we have. What are we going to do?”

The trailer dropped just two days after fellow actress Christina Applegate tweeted that she had been diagnosed with M.S. a “few months ago,” to which Blair responded on Twitter with her public support. “Loving you always. Always here. As are our kids. Beating us up with love,” she wrote.

Loving you always. Always here. As are our kids. Beating us up with love — Selma Blair (@SelmaBlair) August 10, 2021

Introducing, Selma Blair will release in theaters on Oct. 15, before becoming available for streaming on Discovery+ on Oct. 21