‘Dune,’ ‘West Side Story’ Among Set Decorators Society of America Awards Nominees for Film

The Set Decorators Society of America announced its nominations Monday for the upcoming SDSA Awards Film-2021.
The nominations celebrate decor/design in feature films released in 2021 and are voted on by members of the SDSA. Voting for the winners begins Feb. 2 and ends Feb. 11, and it will focus on four categories: contemporary film, period film, fantasy or science fiction film and musical or comedy film.
Dune, West Side Story and The Power of the Dog are among the nominated films that have been consistent front-runners in key categories throughout awards season. The SDSA’s winners will be announced on Set Decor’s YouTube page on Feb. 22.
The full list of nominees is below.
Best Achievement in Decor/Design of a Contemporary Feature Film
Coda, set decoration by Vanessa Knoll with production design by Diane Lederman
Don’t Look Up, set decoration by Tara Pavoni with production design by Clayton Hartley
The Hand of God, set decoration by Iole Autero with production design by Carmine Guarino
The Lost Daughter, set decoration by Christine-Athina Vlachos with production design by Inbal Weinberg
No Time to Die, set decoration by Véronique Melery SDSA with production design by Mark Tildesley
Best Achievement in Decor/Design of a Period Feature Film
Being the Ricardos, set decoration by Ellen Brill SDSA with production design by Jon Hutman
House of Gucci, set decoration by Letizia Santucci SDSA with production design by Arthur Max
Licorice Pizza, set decoration by Ryan Watson SDSA with production design by Florencia Martin SDSA
Nightmare Alley, set Decoration by Shane Vieau with production design by Tamara Deverell
The Power of the Dog, set Decoration by Amber Richards with production design by Grant Major
Best Achievement in Decor/Design of a Fantasy or Science Fiction Feature Film
Dune, set decoration by Zsuzsanna Sipos with production design by Patrice Vermette
The King’s Man, set decoration by Dominic Capon with production design by Darren Gilford
The Matrix Resurrections, set decoration by Lisa Brennan & Barbara Munch SDSA with production design by Hugh Bateup & Peter Walpole
Spider-Man: No Way Home, set decoration by Rosemary Brandenburg SDSA with production design by Darren Gilford
The Tragedy of Macbeth, set decoration by Nancy Haigh with production design by Stefan Dechant
Best Achievement in Decor/Design of a Musical or Comedy Feature Film
Cruella, set decoration by Alice Felton with production design by Fiona Crombie
Cyrano, set decoration by Katie Spencer SDSA with production design by Sarah Greenwood
The French Dispatch, set decoration by Rena DeAngelo SDSA with production design by Adam Stockhausen
Tick, Tick … Boom!, set decoration by Lydia Marks SDSA with production design by Alex DiGerlando
West Side Story, set decoration by Rena DeAngelo SDSA with production design by Adam Stockhausen
