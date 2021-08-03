Seth Rogen Assures Fans He’s Alive and Well After Hilarious TikTok Questions His Wellbeing

Seth Rogen is alive and well — he promises.

The actor on Tuesday responded to a hilarious TikTok that questioned his wellbeing since these days his social media pages are mostly about his other beloved hobby (no, not smoking weed): pottery.

Rogen routinely shares new vases and other — usually popping with color — creations (there’s a lot of ashtrays) that he made at his Hollywood home.

A TikTok user crafted a two-minute musical post in which it is (jokingly) questioned whether Rogen has been kidnapped or died. “Has anyone seen Seth Rogen lately? I’ve seen a lot of photos of his vases. Haven’t seen a recent photo of his face yet. I have a crazy hypothesis. Seth was kidnapped by a shady ceramicist,” the lyrics begin.

Rogen on Twitter shared the TikTok and wrote, “This video is very funny and not at all true! I have not been kidnapped! This is not a kidnapper writing this from Seth’s account! I promise!” A few users responded that the message was exactly what a kidnapper would say.

Rogen has gone all-in on ceramics after attending pottery classes with his wife in 2017.

“It makes you very present and focused on whatever it is you’re doing at any given moment,” he said in a June interview with GQ U.K. “It’s hard to dwell on other things when you’re doing pottery.”

Rogen and his wife are so hardcore, they built a studio in their garage with three pottery wheels — one for them each and one for a guest. Posts of his creations to social media always get a huge response, a lion’s share of which are fans asking when he is going to open a shop.