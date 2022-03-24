Seth Rogen Joins Bill Murray in Aziz Ansari’s ‘Being Mortal’ Comedy-Drama

Seth Rogen has joined the cast of Being Mortal, Aziz Ansari’s comedy-drama and directorial debut for Searchlight Pictures.

Rogen will star alongside Bill Murray and Ansari in the film based on health expert Atul Gawande’s non-fiction book Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End. The New York Times Review of Books described it as a “moving and clear-eyed look at aging and death in our society, and at the harms we do in turning it into a medical problem, rather than a human one.”

Ansari also wrote the script for Being Mortal and is producing with Youree Henley. Henley worked with Murray as a producer on the actor’s 2020 outing On the Rocks and with Ansari on the comedian’s upcoming special, Nightclub Comedian. Taylor Friedman and Cameron Chidsey are overseeing the project for Searchlight Pictures.

Production on Being Mortal will start in April, with Searchlight Pictures scheduled to release the film theatrically in 2023. Rogen appears in Hulu’s Pam & Tommy, which stars Lily James and Sebastian Stan. He recently starred in HBO Max’s An American Pickle and Long Shot, alongside Charlize Theron for Lionsgate.

Rogen is represented by UTA and Principal Entertainment LA. Ansari is repped by WME, 3Arts Entertainment, Ocean Avenue Entertainment and Yorn Levine. Murray is repped by Nochimson Law, while Gawande is repped by WME and Tina Bennett.