Seth Rogen, Keanu Reeves to Star in Aziz Ansari Movie ‘Good Fortune’

Aziz Ansari is readying a new feature film, tapping Seth Rogen and Keanu Reeves to co-star.

Ansari will write and direct Good Fortune, in which he will star with Rogen and Reeves. Lionsgate is behind the comedy, which will begin filming next month in Los Angeles, with plot details being kept under wraps.

Anthony Katagas (Armageddon Time, Amsterdam), Alan Yang (Loot, Master of None), and Ansari will produce. Brady Fujikawa and Jon Humphrey will oversee for the studio.

Motion Picture Group head Joe Drake said, “We have indeed found good fortune with this film. We love the script and believe strongly in Aziz as both a performer and a director. And when you add in Seth and Keanu – two incredible world-class talents — toplining alongside Aziz, this has the potential to be a very special film for us. We moved quickly to land this project once it was available.”

Reeves, repped by WME, Sugar23, and Ziffren Brittenham, is one of Liosngate’s top talents, starring in the studio John Wick franchise. The fourth installment was recently released and currently has made $350 million at the global box office. He will next reprise his role as John Wick in Lionsgate’s Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas.

Rogen’s Point Grey banner is based at Lionsgate, with the studio soon releasing its R-rate comedy Joy Ride. Onscreen, Rogen is currently in theaters with the Super Mario Bros. animated feature, voicing Donkey Kong, and is set for GameStop stock dramedy Dumb Money. He is repped by UTA, Principal Entertainment LA, and Felker Toczek.

Ansari, who is repped by WME, 3 Arts, Ocean Avenue, and Yorn Levine, is best known for his award-winning Netflix series Master of None, co-created with Yang.

Last year, Ansari was set to make his feature directorial debut on the Searchlight project Being Mortal, but production was suspended after an investigation was started into an on-set complaint of inappropriate behavior involving actor Bill Murray. “I did something I thought was funny, and it wasn’t taken that way,” Murray told CNBC after the investigation.