Seymour Wishman, President of First Run Features, Dies at 79

Seymour Wishman, producer and president of New York-based independent film distribution company First Run Features, died on Jan. 29 at his family home in Bridgewater, Connecticut. He was 79.

Wishman’s family confirmed his death to The Hollywood Reporter on Monday. A cause of death was not shared.

First Run Features, which was formed in 1979, distributed projects including Michael Apted’s 28 Up (Wishman eventually brought the entire Up series to the United States), Spike Lee’s first feature Joe’s Bed-Stuy Barbershop: We Cut Heads, In the Shadow of the Stars, which won an Academy Award for best documentary feature in 1992, and The Most Dangerous Man in America: Daniel Ellsberg and the Pentagon Papers.

The company has been involved in films from directors such as Peter Jackson, Alex Gibney, Michael Winterbottom, Jane Campion, David O. Russell and Claire Denis. On its 30th birthday, First Run Features was honored by the Film Society at Lincoln Center for its “remarkable courage to distribute cutting-edge and sometimes controversial works.”

Among his producing credits, Wishman co-directed and produced Sex & Justice, a 1993 documentary on Anita Hill and Clarence Thomas’ Supreme Court confirmation hearings. Due to his commitment to personal, political and alternative content, First Run Features was a founding members of Ovid, a streaming service for independent films.

Wishman’s colleague Marc Mauceri shared in a statement obtained by THR: “I worked alongside Seymour for almost 34 years, and his passing is a great loss to me, and as well as to my colleagues at First Run Features. I learned so much from him not only about film distribution but also about his various and wide-ranging passions, from Shakespeare to horse racing, from politics to the Talmud. And always, most interestingly, what it was to grow up in a Jewish family in Newark in the mid-1900s. The stories he told were insightful, compassionate, clever, and usually hilarious. And at the bottom of it all was his unending love for his wife and daughter. He will live forever in all who knew him.”

The son of Jewish immigrants, Wishman was born in the South Bronx and raised in Newark, NJ. He studied at Rutgers Law School and went on to practice criminal law in New York and New Jersey, specializing in civil rights cases, before embarking on his film career. In 1977, Wishman served as Deputy Assistant to President Jimmy Carter at the White House.

“Seymour had the mind of a great lawyer, the courage of a successful entrepreneur and the heart of a mensch,” said Martin Doblmeier, president of Journey Films, in a statement. “More than twenty-five years ago he took a chance on me and it changed my life. I know a lot of filmmakers who can say the same.”

Wishman is survived by his wife Nancy Burr Evans, daughter Samantha Burr Wishman, and his brother, Harvey Wishman.