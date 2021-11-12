SFFILM: Jane Campion, Reinaldo Marcus Green, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Oscar Isaac Set for Honors

- Share this article on Facebook
The Power of the Dog writer/director Jane Campion, King Richard director Reinaldo Marcus Green, The Lost Daughter writer/director Maggie Gyllenhaal and The Card Counter and Dune star Oscar Isaac will be honored at the fifth annual SFFILM Awards Night, SFFILM announced on Friday.
After being held virtually last year due to the pandemic, the event — a fundraiser for the eponymous San Francisco-based arts organization — will be back in-person this year, at San Francisco’s YBCA Forum, on Monday, Dec. 6.
The event typically draws heavy attendance from local Oscar voters. There are more in the Bay Area than any other region save for Los Angeles and New York.
The honorees will receive the following: Campion the Irving M. Levin Award for Film Direction; Green the SFFILM Special Award for Distinctive Voice; Gyllenhaal the Kanbar Award for Storytelling; and Isaac the SFFILM Award for Acting.
“I can’t tell you how tremendous it feels to be back in-person celebrating such exceptional talent,” SFFILM executive director Anne Lai said in a statement. “Jane, Reinaldo, Maggie and Oscar embody the spirit and brilliance we value so much in singular storytelling. Their work this year has raised the bar, and SFFILM is proud to award such exceptional artists and hopefully inspire a next generation of storytellers in the Bay Area and beyond.”
