SFFILM: Jane Campion, Reinaldo Marcus Green, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Oscar Isaac Set for Honors

The Power of the Dog writer/director Jane Campion, King Richard director Reinaldo Marcus Green, The Lost Daughter writer/director Maggie Gyllenhaal and The Card Counter and Dune star Oscar Isaac will be honored at the fifth annual SFFILM Awards Night, SFFILM announced on Friday.

After being held virtually last year due to the pandemic, the event — a fundraiser for the eponymous San Francisco-based arts organization — will be back in-person this year, at San Francisco’s YBCA Forum, on Monday, Dec. 6.

The event typically draws heavy attendance from local Oscar voters. There are more in the Bay Area than any other region save for Los Angeles and New York.