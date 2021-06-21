Cannes: Shailene Woodley Joins ‘Robots’ Comedy From ‘Borat’ Writer Anthony Hines

Emmy-nominated Big Little Lies star Shailene Woodley has joined Jack Whitehall (Jungle Cruise) in Robots, a comedy feature in which a womanizer and a gold digger learn about humanity when forced to team up and pursue robot doubles of themselves.

Woodley replaces Emma Roberts, who was originally attached to star in the film, which is being co-directed by Oscar-nominated writer Anthony Hines (Borat, Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm, Brüno) and Casper Christensen (Klown). Rocket Science is handling international sales during the Virtual Cannes Market, while CAA Media Finance, which arranged financing, is co-representing the film’s domestic distribution rights with Cassian Elwes’ Elevated who is producing with Stephen Hamel at Company Films.

Hines, Sacha Baron Cohen’s creative partner for over 20 years, and Christensen, whose first Klown feature spin-off from his hit TV series is the most successful comedy in Danish box-office history, penned the Robots screenplay based on the short story by acclaimed science fiction writer Robert Sheckley. Hamel developed the project — which is due to start production this August in New Mexica — under his Company Films banner. Thorsten Schumacher and Jere Hausfater will serve as executive producers.

“At a time when comedies are needed more than ever, I couldn’t be more delighted than to have Shailene and Jack team up to play the leads in this movie,” said Hines.

Woodley — also known for The Fault in Our Stars, The Divergent Series and The Descendants — recently wrapped the lead role and served as a producer on the indie film Misanthrope and stars in the upcoming Netflix and StudioCanal feature film The Last Letter from Your Lover, which she also produced.

Rocket Science’s Cannes slate includes Sean Penn’s Flag Day which screens in Official Competition and Eva Husson’s Mothering Sunday which screens in the Premiere Section. Recently announced projects include: Todd Haynes’ May December starring Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore; Zach Braff’s A Good Person starring Florence Pugh and Morgan Freeman; Robbie Williams biopic Better Man from director Michael Gracey; Sophia Banks’ Black Site starring Jason Clarke, Michelle Monaghan and Jai Courtney; and Oliver Hermanus’ Living starring Bill Nighy and Aimee Lou Wood.