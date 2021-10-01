Box Office Milestone: ‘Shang-Chi’ Is First Pic of Pandemic Era to Cross $200M Domestically

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has scored another needed win for the theatrical experience.

The Marvel Studios and Disney superhero movie on Thursday became the first title of the pandemic era to cross $200 million at the North American box office.

Shang-Chi received an exclusive theatrical release versus launching simultaneously on the big screen and Disney+ Premier Access, a practice adopted by Disney for some of its other pandemic-era offerings, including Black Widow.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Shang-Chi stars Simu Liu as Marvel’s newest hero and is the studio’s first to center on an Asian lead. Its impressive box office performance has been fueled by positive reviews, strong exits from audiences and an A CinemaScore. Awkwafina, Meng’er Zhang, Tony Leung, Fala Chen and Michelle Yeoh also star.

The big-budget tentpole has been riding high since debuting at the end of summer, beginning with setting a new Labor Day record when posting a four-day opening of $94.7 million. That included $75.4 million for the three days, one of the best showings ever for the month of September and the second-biggest start of 2021 behind fellow Marvel release Black Widow ($80.3 million).

More recently, Shang-Chi passed up Black Widow ($183.4 million) to become the top-grossing release of the pandemic era in North America. Black Widow topped out at $183.4 million domestically and $379 million worldwide.

Shang-Chi is approaching $370 million in global ticket sales.