‘Shang-Chi’ Tops Second Annual Gold List for Asian Achievement in Film

Gold House and the Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment have unveiled their second annual Gold List, which recognizes outstanding work from artists of Asian descent during the film awards season.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings topped the list, which is voted on by members of Gold House, the CAPE Board, as well as the Gold Open Advisory Council, notching wins for Best Picture, Director (Destin Daniel Cretton), Supporting Actor (Tony Leung) and Supporting Actress (Awkwafina).

Japan’s Drive My Car, which already has swept multiple critics’ association awards, including New York and Los Angeles, was an honorable mention for Best Picture alongside The Green Knight and also won Best Actor honors for Hidetoshi Nishijima. Eternals star Gemma Chan was named Best Actress in a Leading Role.

“We hope the Gold List prompts voters to consider Asian films and creatives when deciding awards recognition,” CAPE executive director Michelle K. Sugihara said in a statement. “We must ensure that our projects are recognized, particularly in forums where our communities have often been overlooked.”

Added Gold House executive director Jeremy Tran in a statement, “In another pandemic year when so much gets lost and blended together, it’s even more imperative that we help worthy art break out. Gold List, voted on by top Asian leaders and creatives in Hollywood, celebrates our community’s most outstanding achievements in the film industry and encourages voters to Consider Gold.”

See the full Gold List honorees below.

Best Picture

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Honorable Mentions: Drive My Car and The Green Knight

Best Director

Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings)

Honorable Mentions: Cary Joji Fukunaga (No Time To Die) and Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Hidetoshi Nishijima (Drive My Car)

Honorable Mentions: Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) and Dev Patel (The Green Knight)

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Gemma Chan (Eternals)

Honorable Mentions: Patti Harrison (Together Together) and Maggie Q (The Protégé)

Best Supporting Actor in a Supporting Role

Tony Leung (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings)

Honorable Mentions: Benedict Wong (Nine Days) and Steven Yeun (The Humans)

Best Supporting Actress in a Supporting Role

Awkwafina (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings)

Honorable Mentions: Sarita Choudhury (The Green Knight) and Jessica Henwick (The Matrix Resurrections)

Best Original Screenplay

Flee

Honorable Mentions: Nine Days and Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Adapted Screenplay

Drive My Car

Honorable Mentions: Eternals and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Best Animated Feature

Raya and the Last Dragon

Honorable Mentions: Belle and Flee

Best Documentary Feature

The Rescue

Honorable Mentions: Ascension and Flee

Best Animated Short

Namoo

Honorable Mentions: Step Into The River and Us Again

Best Live Action Short

The Long Goodbye

Honorable Mentions: Americanized and The Little Prince(ss)

Breakout Independent Film

India Sweets and Spices