‘Shang-Chi’ Sequel in the Works with Filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton is staying in the Marvel fold, with the filmmaker signing an overall deal with Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective. The deal allows him to produce projects for television for both.

Cretton is also developing a sequel to Shang-Chi, the well-regarded superhero movie that debuted in September and starred Simu Liu. Cretton will return to write and direct the sequel and is also working on a new Marvel Cinematic Universe series for Disney+ as part of his overall deal.

Shang-Chi stands as the highest-grossing domestic film of 2021, with $224.5 million as part of a $431.9 million global haul.

“Destin is a powerhouse storyteller with impeccable taste in material. As we continue to expand our roster, Destin’s unique voice will help usher in an exciting slate of content for our global audience,” said Tara Duncan, president, Freeform & Hulu’s Onyx Collective.

Cretton is producing via his new production company, Family Owned, which he launches with partner Asher Goldstein to build a slate of projects in film and TV that highlight the experiences of communities that have traditionally been overlooked by pop culture.

“Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings. We had a fantastic time working together on the film and he has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney+, so we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can’t wait to get started,” said Kevin Feige, president, Marvel Studios and chief creative officer, Marvel.

“Working on Shang-Chi with Kevin and the Marvel Studios team was one of the highlights of my life, and I couldn’t be more excited about Tara’s vision for Onyx Collective. I can’t wait to explore new stories & build new worlds with this community,” said Cretton.

Cretton came from the festival world, with his debut, “I Am Not a Hipster,” debuting at Sundance in 2013. He broke out with the foster care drama Short Term 12 at SXSW in 2013, which helped launch Brie Larson as a film star. He went on to direct The Glass Castle and Just Mercy before jumping to big-budget filmmaking with Shang-Chi, which broke ground as Marvel’s first to feature an Asian lead and predominantly Asian cast that included Michelle Yeoh, Awkwafina and Tony Leung.

In addition to his work at Marvel, Cretton’s deal sees him developing projects for Hulu’s Onyx Collective, which focuses on telling stories from artists of color and underrepresented voices. The talent on the roster includes Natasha Rothwell (Insecure, SNL), Prentice Penny (Insecure), and non-Marvel titles produced by Black Panther filmmaker Ryan Coogler’s Proximity.

Cretton is repped by WME, Pangea Media and Goodman Genow Schenkman Smelkinson & Christopher LLP.