Simu Liu Teases Upcoming Marvel Team-Up: “Might See Something Sooner Than You Think”

Simu Liu is teasing that Shang-Chi might be back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe before expected.

In an interview with People, the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star said soon there could be another Marvel film that will feature his character interacting with other major superheroes.

“I’m such a big fan of both the characters and the performers that play them, so any collaboration is an opportunity for me to work alongside someone who, in their own way, is breaking barriers and at the very top of their game,” Liu told the publication about being a part of the MCU. “I think that’s what excites me the most as a performer, [and] also as a fan.”

He then teased, “who knows, they might see something sooner than you think. We’ll see.”

The Kim’s Convenience star is set to return to the role of Shang-Chi in the film’s sequel, with Destin Daniel Cretton directing again.

“Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” Marvel head Kevin Feige said when the sequel was announced in December 2021. “We had a fantastic time working together on the film, and he has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney+, so we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can’t wait to get started.”

The sequel doesn’t have a release date yet, but there are numerous Marvel Studios projects dropping in the next few years that he could make an appearance in.

Outside of his Marvel role, Liu is starring in Greta Gerwig‘s Barbie live-action, set to hit theaters July 21.