Shanghai Film Festival Unveils Jury and Diverse Competition Lineup

The Shanghai International Film Festival, China’s longest-running major cinema event, is set to return with a sizable in-person edition in June.
The festival, which shifted to a curtailed online offering last year amid the pandemic, unveiled both its 2021 international competition jury and full selection this week.
The jury will be led by Chinese producer Huang Jianxi as president, with the rest of the panel made up by Singaporean filmmaker Anthony Chen, Chinese actor-director Deng Chao, Chinese actor Song Jia, former Venice festival chief Marco Mueller and China-based French producer Natacha Devillers. Unlike in most years, there are no established Hollywood names among the jury.
The Shanghai festival will run June 11-June 20, with its Golden Goblet awards ceremony held in person in Shanghai on June 19. The festival’s usual market activities will take a hybrid online/offline format this year, with details to be shared at a later date, organizers said. It’s also still unclear whether a limited number of international guests will be able to enter China to attend the festival, or if it will be a solely domestic Chinese affair.
The festival’s selection so far includes few well-known marquee names, but a rather diverse mix of emerging talent from throughout the world.
Here is a look at the lineup.
Main Competition
Amateurs
Iwona Siekierzynska (Poland)
Barbarian Invasion
Tan Chui Mui (Malaysia)
The Chanting Willows
Dai Wei (China)
The Conscience
Alexey Viktorovich Kozlov (Russia)
The Contrary Route
Abolfazl Jalili (Iran)
The Father Who Moves Mountains
Daniel Sandu (Romania)
Future Is A Lonely Place
Martin Hawie/Laura Harwarth (Germany)
The Grace Ends
Wu Di (China)
Manchurian Tiger
Geng Jun (China)
Neighbours
Mano Khalil (Switzerland)
Pure White
Necip Caghan Ozdemir (Turkey)
Since August
Diana Zuros (U.S.)
To Feel
Vitaliy Saltykov (Russia)
Animation
Even Mice Belong In Heaven
Denisa Grimmova/Jan Bubenicek (Czech Republic/France/Poland)
Gulliver Returns
Ilya Maksimov (Ukraine)
New Happy Dad And Son: Perfect Dad
He Cheng/Liu Kexin (China)
Realm Of Terracotta
Lin Yongchang (China)
Tarsilinha
Celia Catunda/Kiko Mistrorigo (Brazil)
Documentary
All In
Zhou Hao (China)
Fort Apache
Ilaria Galanti/Simone Spampinato (Italy)
Kodokushi
Ensar Altay (Turkey)
Mayor, Shepherd, Widow, Dragon
Eliza Petkova (Germany)
Sisyphus
Santiago Mohar Volkow/Nicolas Gutierrez Wenhammar (Mexico)
