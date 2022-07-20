Shania Twain’s Netflix Documentary ‘Not Just a Girl’ Releases Trailer

“Taking the risks to do things your way can be scary. You gotta be brave.”

So says Shania Twain in a voiceover to open the trailer for her new Netflix documentary Not Just a Girl as a yellow convertible cruises down a road against the backdrop of snow-dusted mountains, presumably in Switzerland where the music superstar has lived for years. The career-spanning doc hits the streamer July 26 and features the Grammy winner opening up about her life and career.

“She was the first person to break that door open and go across the music genres,” says Lionel Richie in the doc. “She was that trailblazer.” In addition to interviews with Twain and Richie, the trailer features such faces as Diplo, Orville Peck, Kelsey Ballerini, Bo Derek and more. In one flash of a scene, Twain is seen speaking to Taylor Swift on FaceTime.

Produced by Mercury Studios and directed by Joss Crowley, Not Just a Girl details Twain’s humble start in Timmins, Ontario through to her initial label signing in Nashville, onto a career-defining moment meeting her future husband and rock producer Mutt Lange and on to her breakthrough album The Woman In Me. In conjunction with the doc debut, Twain is set to release a compilation album, Not Just A Girl (The Highlights), via Mercury Nashville/UMe, the same day the film hits the streamer.

Twain is scheduled to hit the stage at Toronto’s Boots and Hearts festival (Aug. 4-7) on the closing night of the festival with fellow Canadian stars Lindsay Ell and Robyn Ottolini. She is also set to receive the ACM Poet’s Award — given to a country music songwriter for outstanding and longstanding musical and/or lyrical contributions throughout their career — on Aug. 24 in Nashville.

Watch the trailer below.