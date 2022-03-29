Sharon Stone Joins DC’s ‘Blue Beetle’ as Villain

Sharon Stone is headed to the DC universe with a role in Blue Beetle. The Oscar-nominated actress will play the villain in the piece, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Stone, whose character Victoria Kord is a new creation for the film, previously journeyed into the realm of DC with a role in the ill-fated 2004 Halle Berry film, Catwoman. The Wrap first reported the news of Stone’s casting, as well as the news that Mayans M.C. actor Raoul Max Trujillo will play Carapax the Indestructible Man in the film. In the comics, the character is Conrad Carapax, an archeologist whose mind melds with the body of a robot.

Blue Beetle will star Cobra Kai‘s Xolo Maridueña, and hails from filmmaker Angel Manuel Soto and writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer. Maridueña will play teenager Jaime Reyes, who gains superpowers when he encounters alien armor. Blue Beetle marks DC’s first film to star a Latino hero, with Warner Bros. planning for an Aug. 18, 2023 theatrical launch.

Stone broke out with Basic Instinct (1992), received an Oscar nomination for Martin Scorsese’s Casino (1995) and won an Emmy for guest work on ABC’s The Practice in 2004. She is slated for a role in the upcoming second season of HBO’s The Flight Attendant, debuting April 21.

Trujillo rose to prominence as the chief antagonist in Mel Gibson’s Apocalypto (2006), and has a lengthy career that includes both Sicario films, in addition to his work on Mayans M.C.

Stone is repped by Artist International Group. Trujillo is repped by GGA and Corner Booth Entertainment.