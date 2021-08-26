Sharon Stone to Get Zurich Festival’s “Golden Icon” Award

The 17th Zurich Film Festival will honor Sharon Stone with the Golden Icon Award, its highest accolade.

The star will be in Zurich to accept the honor in person on Sept. 25. The award ceremony will be followed by a screening of Martin Scorsese’s thriller Casino, which won the actress an Oscar nomination.

Stone will also hold a masterclass “where she will offer the public a fascinating insight into her creative process and remarkable career,” organizers said.

“Sharon Stone is a true icon of the seventh art,” said Christian Jungen, artistic director of the Zurich Film Festival. “She is a woman that Hitchcock would have loved. Her distinguishing qualities include an irresistible charm, a great human depth, the talent to play a whole range of roles and the ability to captivate an audience like no other. At a time when the film business was dominated by men, she stood her ground to fight against sexism and in doing so became a major role model for many women in the film business.”

Sharon Stone is the fifth actress in a row to receive the Golden Icon Award.

Said Stone: “It is an honor to engage with the global community and celebrate the profound depth of our art. I am thrilled to be recognized in this capacity.”

The Zurich festival lauded her career, saying: “Now a mother of three, Stone made movie history some 30 years ago with her breakthrough role as the femme fatale in Basic Instinct (1992). In the years that followed, however, Stone refused to be typecast as a man-eating vamp. In fact, the actress, whose memoirs recently addressed the ills of Hollywood in the New York Times bestseller The Beauty of Living Twice, has proven herself to be an exceedingly versatile character actress.”

It added: “She made a name for herself with the help of director Paul Verhoeven, who cast her in Total Recall (1990) before offering her the role of Catherine Tramell, the woman with the icepick, in Basic Instinct. The movie’s great success led to Stone being offered film after film: she starred alongside William Baldwin in Sliver (1993), performed opposite Sylvester Stallone in The Specialist (1994) and skillfully demonstrated her gun-slinging abilities in The Quick and the Dead (1995), a movie that was only made possible because she co-produced it. She went on to appear in such renowned productions as Last Dance (1996) and Sphere (1998), and further proved her versatility as an actress in the drama The Mighty (1998) and the comedy The Muse (1999), picking up two Golden Globes in the process.”

In recent years, she has appeared in The Laundromat (2019), among others, and in TV series, most recently in Netflix’s Ratched (2020), following The New Pope and Mosaic.

Previous recipients of the Golden Icon Award include Juliette Binoche, Cate Blanchett, Glenn Close, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Michael Douglas, Richard Gere and Sean Penn.

The Zurich festival takes place Sept. 23-Oct. 3.