Shawn Levy to Receive Toronto Film Festival Tribute Award

Prolific producer and director Shawn Levy is set to receive the inaugural Norman Jewison Career Achievement Award at the TIFF Tribute Awards during the Toronto Film Festival.
The Montreal-born filmmaker has credits that include Stranger Things and Night at the Museum. He will also be in Toronto to screen his miniseries adaptation of Anthony Doerr’s Pulitzer Prize–winning novel All the Light We Cannot See, which he directed and produced alongside Steven Knight through his production company 21 Laps, which has an overall deal with Netflix.
Netflix’s All the Light We Cannot See follows the story of Marie-Laure (Aria Mia Loberti), a blind French girl, and her father, played by Mark Ruffalo, who flee German-occupied Paris with a legendary diamond to keep it from falling into the hands of the Nazis. The first two episodes will be presented as part of TIFF’s Primetime showcase of prestige TV series.
Levy’s other credits include Free Guy, The Adam Project and the Oscar-nominated thriller Arrival. His upcoming projects include directing and producing Marvel’s Deadpool 3 and producing the Netflix limited series The Perfect Couple.
“With a multi-faceted career spanning over three decades, Shawn Levy has become one of the most versatile filmmakers and storytellers of his generation, and we’re thrilled for him to be the inaugural recipient of this Award,” Cameron Bailey, CEO of the Toronto Film Fest, said in a statement on Wednesday.
Other 2023 TIFF Tribute Award honorees include Pedro Almodóvar and Spike Lee. The Toronto Film Festival is set to run from Sept. 7 to 17, with the TIFF Tribute Awards to be handed out on Sept. 10.
