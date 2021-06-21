‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ Releases First Cast Photo to Avoid Leak

Shazam! sequel director David F. Sandberg revealed all his heroes in costume for the first time on Monday.

The Fury of the Gods director posted the below image on Twitter, noting he was releasing the photo to get ahead of any potential set images being leaked — which is always a risk on superhero films, particularly ones that need to film outdoors. “Don’t know how long we can keep the new suits from leaking so here’s a pic I took the other day,” the director tweeted.

Don’t know how long we can keep the new suits from leaking so here’s a pic I took the other day pic.twitter.com/41wStJ6oe2 — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) June 21, 2021

The photo includes Shazam (Zachary Levi) along with the adult superhero forms of Freddy Freeman (Adam Brody), Darla Dudley (Meagan Good), Eugene Choi (Ross Butler), Mary Bromfield (Michelle Borth), and Pedro Peña (D.J. Cotrona).

Fans will note that Shazam’s costume is a bit more evolved than the somewhat puffy-looking 2019 version. The character’s signature chest lightning bolt glow effect is presumably added during active shooting or post production.

In addition to the returning cast — including Jack Dylan Grazer as a young Freddy Freeman — the sequel has added Lucy Liu as Kalypso and Helen Mirren as Hespera, both daughters of Atlas.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is slated for release on June 2, 2023.