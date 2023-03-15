‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ Los Angeles Premiere Makes a Splash With a Wet Red Carpet

Shazam! Fury of the Gods made a splash at the Westwood Theater in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Stars of the DC sequel Zachary Levi, Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, Rachel Zegler, Adam Brody, Ross Butler and more braved puddles of water on the red carpet to celebrate the premiere of their film. The flooding was so bad, workers had to sweep mountains of water off of the carpet throughout the evening.

The wet carpet comes on the heels of several rainy premieres in L.A. following the storms that have been hitting the major city and other parts of California over the last few months. Mike Wofford, a senior meteorologist for the Weather Service office in L.A., said the region has already received at least twice the average amount of cumulative rainfall for this point in the year, according to The New York Times.

While a lot of premieres have been moved inside in instances where the flooding is too much, the Shazam! Fury of the Gods one was simply too big for an indoor venue to accommodate; and the amount of rain near the Westwood Theater made it impossible to keep water out of the venue, despite it being tented for the premiere.

Levi narrowly escaped a puddle of water on the carpet and exclaimed “There’s a pool!” while striking silly poses. Jack Dylan Grazer, who plays young Freddy Freeman in the movie, also took a playful approach to the rainy carpet, kicking it toward the cameras.

The sequel, one of the few titles James Gunn and Peter Safran kept on the release calendar after taking over DC, features a time jump and follows Billy Batson and his fellow foster kids as they continue to learn how to balance being teenagers and taking on their superhero alter egos.

The kids’ journeys of self-discovery are cut short when the Daughters of Atlas arrive on Earth and cause mayhem. Mirren’s Hespera, Liu’s Calypso and Zegler’s Antaeus make up the vengeful trio of ancient goddesses. Meagan Good, Grace Currey, Djimon Hounso and D.J. Cotrona also star in the film

Shazam! Fury of the Gods hits theaters March 17.

Zachary Levi channels his super hero skills and narrowly escapes a puddle of water on the wet and rainy #ShazamFuryoftheGods carpet: “There’s a pool!” pic.twitter.com/ufOaxsrQmF — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 15, 2023