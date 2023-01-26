Zachary Levi Takes Flight in New ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ Trailer

Shazam! A new trailer for Shazam! Fury of the Gods is here.

The sequel follows Billy Batson and his fellow foster kids, who are still figuring out how to balance being teenagers and their superhero alter egos. When the Daughters of Atlas, a vengeful trio of ancient gods, arrive on Earth, the kids are thrust into a battle for their superpowers, their lives and the fate of their world, according to Warner Bros. Discovery.

It's Time To Grow Up. Shazam! Fury of the Gods – only in theaters March 17. #ShazamMovie pic.twitter.com/Wt7fLAFX2W — Warner Bros. Pictures (@wbpictures) January 26, 2023

Shazam! stars franchise newcomers Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu and Rachel Zegler , who take on the roles of goddesses Hespera, Calypso and Antaeus, respectively.

During the film’s panel at Comic-Con in July, it was revealed that Fury of the Gods would include a time jump between the first movie and the sequel. The panel also featured its first trailer, which showed that the adult versions of Billy’s foster siblings will have more screen time, Shazam (Zachary Levi) is questioning his place in this world as a superhero and the Daughters of Atlas will be causing a lot of trouble.

Adam Brody, Meagan Good, Ross Butler, Grace Fulton and D.J. Cotrona star in the film as the adult, superhero versions of Freddy Freeman, Darla Dudley, Eugene Choi, Mary Bromfield and Pedro Peña, respectively.

The trailer comes as new DC bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran prepare to unveil future plans for the brand later this month, and the fate of Levi as Shazam! in future movies is up in the air.

Back in December, the Chuck actor defended the new heads of DC’s film, TV and animation division, who have received pushback for the changes they’ve begun making since it was announced in October that they would be taking over.

“If you’re out there, and you really liked what happened before, you can do that — that’s fine. But recognize there’s a lot of people that didn’t like those things, and we should always be trying to, I think, tap into as much audience as possible, making as many people as happy as possible,” Levi said in an Instagram video. “That’s what we’re in entertainment for, and I think that’s what Peter and James are really trying to do, and it’s not an easy position. They got handed all of these things that were already in a lot of conflict. So guys, just fucking give them a break. Take it easy. Take a breath.”

Shazam! Fury of the Gods hits theaters March 17.