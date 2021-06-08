Anne Hathaway, Tahar Rahim, Marisa Tomei, Joanna Kulig and Matthew Broderick Team for ‘She Came to Me’

A host of names have assembled for Rebecca Miller’s romantic comedy She Came to Me.

Oscar winners Anne Hathaway (Les Miserables, The Devil Wears Prada) and Marisa Tomei (My Cousin Vinny, The Wrestler), BAFTA nominee Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian, The Serpent), Joanna Kulig (Cold War, The Eddy) and Matthew Broderick (Election, Manchester by the Sea) have been cast in the film, heading to the upcoming Cannes Marche du Film where Protagonist Pictures will introduce the project to buyers. CAA Media Finance is handling North American sales.

Killer Films’ Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler are producing alongside Miller and Damon Cardasis from Round Films, with principal photography on the film is set to commence this fall in New York. Two-time Oscar-winner Alexandre Desplat (The Grand Budapest Hotel, The Shape of Water) will compose the score, while Kim Jennings (The Producers, Joker) is on board as production designer.

Billed as a “truly modern romantic comedy,” She Came to Me is a multi-generational story set against the backdrop of New York: A composer suffering from writer’s block rediscovers his passion after an adventurous one-night stand, a couple of gifted teenagers fight to prove to the parents that their young love is something that can last forever, and for the woman who seemingly has it all — love arrives in the most unexpected places.

“After an incredibly difficult period in the world, we couldn’t be more excited to be producing Rebecca’s next film. Rebecca has created a hilarious, timely and uplifting New York story and we are thrilled to have such a uniquely talented cast join us on our journey,” said Vachon and Koffler.

She Came To Me was first announced in 2017, with Steve Carell, Amy Schumer and Nicole Kidman attached to star.

A Film Independent Spirit- and Gotham Award-winning and Emmy-nominated filmmaker, as well as a Sundance Grand Jury prize winner, Miller has written and directed six feature films, including Personal Velocity, The Ballad of Jack and Rose and Maggie’s Plan.