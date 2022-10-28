Shelley Duvall Returns to Acting with ‘The Forest Hills’ Horror Pic

Shelley Duvall has returned to the big screen with a cameo role in director Scott Goldberg’s The Forest Hills, which also stars Edward Furlong, Chiko Mendez and Dee Wallace, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Duvall had break out roles in the 1970s in Robert Altman’s Brewster McCloud and Woody Allen’s Annie Hall, where she briefly, yet memorably played a Rolling Stone reporter, before appearing in the role of Wendy Torrance alongside Jack Nicholson in Stanley Kubrick’s horror classic The Shining. This marks the first role in 20 years for the actor, who last year spoke about her legacy in a profile for THR.

In The Forest Hills, Duvall plays the mother of a tormented man, played by Mendez, and the voice in his head as he faces nightmarish visions following a head injury sustained in the Catskills. Furlong plays Billy, a man who encourages the tormented man to become a werewolf.

The horror thriller also stars Debbie Rochon, Robert Leckington, Sherrie Renea Lewis and Jesse-Lee Lafferty. Goldberg also wrote the screenplay for The Forest Hills, which is produced by Dreznick-Goldberg Productions, Digital Thunderdome and Scott Hansen.

Duvall made six films with Altman before leaving Hollywood in the mid-1990s and relocating to Texas. Other movie credits that include McCabe & Mrs Miller, Thieves Like Us, Nashville, Buffalo Bill and the Indians, 3 Women and Popeye. Her most recent credit is for the 2002 indie Manna from Heaven.

Deadline was first to report on Duvall’s return to acting with The Forest Hills.