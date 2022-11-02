Shelley Duvall Returns to Screen as Tormenting Mom in ‘The Forest Hills’ Trailer (Exclusive)

“You’re a fucking murderer, Rico!”

That is the first line of dialogue fans of Shelley Duvall can hear her speak after a 20-year absence from the screen, in a new trailer for The Forest Hills, which The Hollywood Reporter is debuting exclusively.

The actress, 73, who captivated audiences with idiosyncratic characters like Millie Lammoreaux from 1977’s Three Women and Wendy Torrance in 1980’s The Shining, has returned to acting with a surprise cameo in the indie horror film, written and directed by Scott Goldberg.

The part is Duvall’s first since 2002’s Like Manna From Heaven.

Forest Hills also features Dee Wallace, who played Elliott’s mother in 1982’s E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, and Edward Furlong, who shot to fame playing John Connor in 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

In the trailer, Rico (Chico Mendez) is a tormented man wandering the forests of the Catskills Mountains. “Deep down inside,” Rico tells a circle of listeners in the woods, “I’m trying to be something that I’m not.”

What that something is, it appears, is a werewolf. Or at least that’s what Rico imagines. Duvall plays Rico’s mother, serving as a taunting inner voice. Her scenes, shot against a stark black background, were filmed last Thursday.

“She thoroughly enjoyed herself and said she missed acting,” says a representative for the film of Duvall.

Scott Hansen serves as producer on The Forest Hills with Dreznick Goldberg Productions and Digital Thunderdome Studios. Goldberg is co-producer.

The Hollywood Reporter profiled Duvall in 2021’s “Searching for Shelley Duvall,” which revisited her Texas childhood and the making of some her most memorable films.

Reached by THR for comment, Duvall said, “It was a lot of fun and I’m excited to be back.”