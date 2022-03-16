Shine Global to Debut First-Ever Children’s Resilience in Film Award

Shine Global, the non-profit media company behind Academy Award and Emmy-winning films, has launched the first-ever Children’s Resilience in Film Award, which honors filmmakers who highlight and celebrate the power of children globally.

“Since we started Shine Global back in 2005, we’ve had the privilege of meeting and telling the stories of inspiring, resilient children growing up in the crossroads of diverse political, cultural, and social forces,” says Shine Global co-founder and Emmy-winning producer Susan MacLaury. “Telling these stories is no easy feat but it’s incredibly important. That’s why we’re honored to introduce the Children’s Resilience in Film Award to not only honor these visionary filmmakers and their outstanding work but empower the next generation of filmmakers to realize the power in children’s narratives.”

The inaugural 2022 Children’s Resilience in Film Award is sponsored in part by The Hollywood Reporter, a media partner. Open calls for nominations opens today, on March 16, and will close on May 31. Five nominees, feature-length films released in the last year, will be selected and announced this summer, with the nominees to screen their films in New York City in September. The jury is comprised of film industry experts, children’s rights activists and distinguished youth voices. The winner will be announced at an awards show in Los Angeles on Oct. 20, with a prize of $25,000.

Shine Global has tackled issues of child labor, child abuse, child soldiering, parental incarceration and undocumented immigration, as well as homelessness. Shine Global’s first film was 2007’s War/Dance, which was a documentary profiling Acholi children refugees living in Patongo, the northern Ugandan refugee camp. The film debuted at the 2007 Sundance Film Festival and was also nominated fo the 2008 Academy Award for best feature documentary, and won two Emmys in 2010. Shine Global’s Inocente (2012) won the 2013 Academy Award for best documentary (short subject).