Berlin: Showtime, Bleecker Street Sign Output Deal

Bleecker Street has signed a new three-year output deal with Showtime Networks that will see the ViacomCBS unit take TV, on-demand and streaming rights to Bleecker’s slate of upcoming features, all of which Bleecker will release theatrically in the U.S.

The deal, unveiled Thursday, kicks off in March and will see Showtime take up to 12 films a year from Bleecker Street.

Among the films included in the pact are Guy Nattiv’s Golda — a portrait of Israeli prime minister and “Iron Lady” Golda Mair, starring Helen Mirren, that Bleecker Street will release in the fourth quarter of 2022, Catherine Hardwicke’s action comedy Mafia Mamma with Toni Collette and Monica Bellucci, releasing in 2023, and the survival thriller Infinite Storm, directed by Malgorzata Szumowska and Michal Englert and starring Naomi Watts, Billy Howle and Dennis O’Hare, which bows nationwide on March 25.

A pair of Sundance highlights are also part of the deal: James Ponsoldt’s coming-of-age drama Summering and Abi Damaris Corbin’s thriller 892 starring John Boyega, Nicole Beharie, Connie Britton and the late Michael Kenneth Williams. Bleecker Street is releasing both this summer.

The announcement was made by Kent Sevener, executive vp of content acquisition at Showtime Networks and Bleecker Street’s CEO Andrew Karpen.

“Bleecker Street represents the best in independent film, featuring a range of genres with cutting-edge stories that reach all audiences,” said Sevener.

Showtime has similar film rights deals with A24, Amblin and STX.