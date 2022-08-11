Universal Music Teams With ‘Shrek,’ ‘House of Gucci’ Composer Harry Gregson-Williams on New Film, TV Score Label

Universal Production Music, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Universal Music Publishing Group that produces and licenses production music for the entertainment industry, has teamed with prolific film and TV composer Harry Gregson-Williams for a new U.K.-based joint venture.

Gregson-Williams’ impressive list of credits includes all four installments of Shrek, the first of which landed him a BAFTA nomination. Meanwhile, he received Golden Globe and Grammy nominations for his score for The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe, and an Emmy nod for an episode of Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams. More recent film and TV projects include The Last Duel and House of Gucci, Disney’s live-action Mulan, Disneynature’s Penguins and Polar Bear, HBO’s The Gilded Age and the Netflix documentary Return to Space.

The newly-launched label, Scored By: Harry Gregson-Williams, will feature albums composed by Gregson-Williams and his team, curated with label partner and fellow composer Tom Howe. The label will launch with five albums featuring mood-based themes ranging from chases to tension and impulsive ripples, all with Gregson-Williams’ compositional style and sound.

“I’m extremely happy to be partnering with Universal Production Music on the creation of this new music label,” said Gregson-Williams, who signed an exclusive deal with Universal Music Publishing Group in 2019. “Making my music available in this way — beyond the boundaries of the specific film and television score commissions I’m doing — seems like a wonderful opportunity and a natural extension to my work.”

Added Geoff Cox, U.K. head of productions and Universal Production Music: “Harry is one of Hollywood’s most renowned film composers whose music has soundtracked some of the most iconic movies of the last 20 years. To have access to that experience and build a label together that showcases Harry’s talents and delivers us exceptional music for our clients is a huge coup for us and highlights our strategy of working with the absolute best in the business.”