First Trailer for COVID-19 Horror Movie ‘Sick’ From ‘Scream’ Writer

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
The first trailer for the pandemic-inspired horror movie Sick has been released.
The film from Scream writer Kevin Williamson takes the familiar trope of a group of young people at an isolated lakeside cabin being stalked by a killer and adds some COVID-19-era twists.
The Blumhouse and Miramax project is directed by John Hyams (Alone) and written by Williamson and Katelyn Crabb and stars Gideon Adlon (The Craft: Legacy), Bethlehem Million (And Just Like That), Marc Menchaca (Ozark) and Jane Adams (Twin Peaks).
The logline: “As the pandemic steadily brings the world to a halt, Parker and her best friend Miri decide to quarantine at the family lake house alone—or so they think.”
Sick had its world premiere at Fantastic Fest in September, where it garnered strong reviews from critics, with wire service UPI declaring it “the most inspired pandemic movie so far … Sick reminds us there are still a few things scarier than COVID while also offering hope that there are ways to survive them all.”
Sick will debut on the Peacock streaming service on Friday, Jan. 13.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
-
-
international
Park Chan-wook’s ‘Decision to Leave’ Tops Asian Film Awards with Nominations in 10 Categories
-
tom hanks
Tom Hanks Addresses Nepotism Debate, Defends His Children Working in Entertainment: “This Is a Family Business”
-
Oscars
Feinberg Forecast: The Oscars Landscape Heading Into the Palm Springs Film Fest and Golden Globes
-
Heat Vision
Hugh Jackman Says Hollywood Sets “Have Changed for the Better” After Working on Bryan Singer’s ‘X-Men’ Franchise