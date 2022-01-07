Oprah, Barack Obama and Bob Iger Pay Tribute to Sidney Poitier: “A Landmark Actor”

Hollywood is honoring the life and legacy of Sidney Poitier, whose death was announced on Friday. He was 94.

The noble actor used his decades-long career — and distinction as one of Hollywood’s earliest Black box office stars and a history-making Oscar winner — to break down barriers for fellow Black Hollywood talents. The multihyphenate, who arrived in Hollywood in his early 20s, appeared in more than 40 films and was at one point considered American’s most recognizable Black actor, frequently turned down projects due to their racist stereotypes and cliches during a time when roles for Black performers were limited.

Poitier would become the first Black man to win an Academy Award for best actor for his role in 1963’s Lilies of the Field, after an earlier best actor nomination and a first for a non-white actor, in 1958’s The Defiant Ones. Poitier helped launch First Artists, spent years as a writer and director after getting an early start on Broadway and wrote an autobiography, This Life.

Following the news of Poitier’s passing, tributes and remembrances from various entertainers and performers, as well as those in sports, politics, activism and more, flooded social media to honor the late legend.

“For over 80 years, Sidney and I laughed, cried and made as much mischief as we could,” said actor and fellow Hollywood pioneer Harry Belafonte in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “He was truly my brother and partner in trying to make this world a little better. He certainly made mine a whole lot better.”

Taking to social media, Oprah Winfrey wrote, in part, “For me, the greatest of the ‘Great Trees’ has fallen.” She called him a “friend, brother, confidant” and “wisdom teacher.”

Former President Barack Obama remembered how Poitier opened doors for a generation of actors while sending love to the actor’s family from both him and former first lady Michelle. “Through his groundbreaking roles and singular talent, Sidney Poitier epitomized dignity and grace, revealing the power of movies to bring us closer together,” he tweeted.

Fellow Oscar winner Viola Davis celebrated Poitier’s talent and his work opening doors for the Black actors who followed him through his electric performances. “This is a big one. No words can describe how your work radically shifted my life. The dignity, normalcy, strength, excellence and sheer electricity you brought to your roles showed us that we, as Black folks, mattered!!!”

Director, writer and actor Tyler Perry wrote a lengthy note about Poitier’s influence and the impact of his death. “Around this time last year Cicely Tyson was releasing her book and promoting it. I had no idea she would pass away shortly thereafter,” Perry wrote. “Now, to wake up this morning to a call that Sidney Poitier has passed away…all I can tell you is that my heart broke in another place,” Perry wrote on Instagram. “The grace and class that this man has shown throughout his entire life, the example he set for me, not only as a Black man but as a human being will never be forgotten.”

Actress and fellow Oscar winner Octavia Spencer recalled meeting him and the impact his support had on her as a performer via her Instagram. “I will never forget the occasion where I met Mr. Poitier. I had just won an award and he and Helen Mirren were walking through the kitchen to the stage to present. When I have an overload of adrenaline it has an adverse affect. I can’t bend my knees. So, there I am with my heels and an award in my hands, shell shocked and sweaty, GLARING at the two of them. I was searching for the one word to say but couldn’t remember any. I must’ve been a pitiful sight because he stopped with the biggest smile and congratulated me. I finally blurted out I love you… both. He told me he expected great things from me. There’s something about hearing those words from a pioneer that changes you!”

Director, musician and author Questlove remembered the Bahamian American’s influence on Black American families, including his own and civil rights activism in a tribute posted to Instagram. “You already know I can spew paragraphs of what his activism represented, especially in a time that his accolades were happening during the civil rights era — but man, this is more of a personal reflect because of the bonding his ’70s movies did for my family and I. Rest in peace. And thank you.”

Former chairman and CEO of The Walt Disney Company remembered Poitier as gentle and passionate. “Former @disney board member Sidney Poitier was the most dignified man I’ve ever met. Towering … gentle … passionate … bold … kind … altogether special.”

Musician and Sopranos star Stevie Van Zandt heralded Poitier’s work on In the Heat of the Night, a role that saw him break into a more emotionally charged role and away from his consciously dignified portrayals of Black people on screen. “His ‘In The Heat Of The Night’ will always be on my top 10 film list. His line, ‘They call me Mr. Tibbs!’ heralded in Black Power in a definitive, permanent way. It sends a thrill through my bones every time I see it.”

See the tributes as they pour in, below.

Through his groundbreaking roles and singular talent, Sidney Poitier epitomized dignity and grace, revealing the power of movies to bring us closer together. He also opened doors for a generation of actors. Michelle and I send our love to his family and legion of fans. pic.twitter.com/zkYKFSxfKA — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 7, 2022

This is a big one. No words can describe how your work radically shifted my life. The dignity, normalcy, strength, excellence and sheer electricity you brought to your roles showed us that we, as Black folks, mattered!!! It was an honor… https://t.co/xaPAjAlRtR pic.twitter.com/aqOmRqq7SN — Viola Davis (@violadavis) January 7, 2022

Sidney was my inspiration, my guiding light, my friend. Sending love to Joanna and his family. pic.twitter.com/0UzVIyeJZV — Morgan Freeman (@morgan_freeman) January 7, 2022

Sidney Poitier. What a landmark actor. One of a kind. What a beautiful, gracious, warm, genuinely regal man. RIP, Sir. With love. (📷Sam Falk/NYT) pic.twitter.com/5ZaKxxPdxw — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) January 7, 2022

We lost an elegant King today. Thank you Sidney Poitier. For not only opening the door, but for walking in this world with endless grace and excellence, so that today, still, we follow behind you, reaching toward the example that you set. Rest In Peace and in Power. We love you. pic.twitter.com/CP2ga9KiHu — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) January 7, 2022

If you wanted the sky i would write across the sky in letters that would soar a thousand feet high..

To Sir… with Love

Sir Sidney Poitier R.I.P.

He showed us how to reach for the stars — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) January 7, 2022

“There is a certain immortality involved in theater, not created by monuments and books, but through the knowledge an actor keeps to his dying day that on a certain afternoon, in an empty and dusty theater, he cast the shadow of a being that was not himself……..” pic.twitter.com/lVsvO5t3CJ — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) January 7, 2022

You paved the way for so many of us. Rest in Power Dear Sir. 🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/V7Tp0SaX2c — Audra McDonald (@AudraEqualityMc) January 7, 2022

Former @disney board member Sidney Poitier was the most dignified man I’ve ever met. Towering…gentle…passionate…bold…kind…altogether special. pic.twitter.com/1ccPjqabkz — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) January 7, 2022

#SidneyPoitier, your last sunset with us is the dawn of many generations rising in the path of light you blazed. We will always hold you in our hearts and forever speak your name. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/hIKYCqM245 — Debbie Allen (@msdebbieallen) January 7, 2022

You were an incredibly beautiful, kind soul who changed the lives of so many, and a hero to all. The world was a much better place because you were in it, and we will miss you. RIP dear #SidneyPoitier 🙏🏻💔 — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) January 7, 2022

Sidney Poitier, the first Black man to win an Oscar, has died at the age of 94. The star of “Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner” and “Lilies of the Field,” for which he won Best Actor, was a trailblazer who will be mourned by so many for whom he opened the very doors of Hollywood. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 7, 2022

RIP Sidney Poitier. One of the greatest actors of all time. His “In The Heat Of The Night” will always be on my top 10 film list. His line, “They call me Mr. Tibbs!” heralded in Black Power in a definitive, permanent way. It sends a thrill through my bones every time I see it. — Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) January 7, 2022

Sidney Poitier. An absolute legend. One of the greats. pic.twitter.com/jd2Xd7vmIJ — Joseph Gordon-Levitt (@hitRECordJoe) January 7, 2022

I once had the honor to shake Sidney Poitier’s hand. May he Rest in Power knowing he was loved and trailblazer in our industry who lit up the screen with his talent. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/LZixjXUAJW — Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) January 7, 2022

So long to the groundbreaking titan, Sidney Poitier pic.twitter.com/3YmpPa699U — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) January 7, 2022

Sidney Poitier was full of grace in every aspect of his life .. He opened doors with a BOOM that came from his gentle soul RIP .. — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) January 7, 2022

We mourn the passing of 36th SAG Life Achievement recipient Sidney Poitier. He strove to make the world a better place and understood that the art he created impacted the culture at large. We as a community of artists are poorer for having lost him. #sagaftramember since 1949 pic.twitter.com/HtfCJeWXg5 — SAG-AFTRA (@sagaftra) January 7, 2022

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Sidney Poitier, the legendary actor, director and diplomat who led a life of remarkable achievements, both on-screen and off. pic.twitter.com/g0M2wfmq2M — BFI (@BFI) January 7, 2022

The first Black man to win an Academy Award for Best Actor. Sidney Poitier was the catalyst in Hollywood. We extend our deepest respect, love & admiration to his family & those who loved him. A giant amongst men. Job well done Mr. Poitier. 🕊#stayMACRO pic.twitter.com/0AaNQJ3dHI — MACRO (@stayMACRO) January 7, 2022

Sidney Poitier Poor People's Campaign, Resurrection City, Washington, D.C., May 1968 Powerful beyond the stage and screen. pic.twitter.com/hEKRxGvoM2 — Be A King (@BerniceKing) January 7, 2022

Sidney Poitier's impact on Hollywood can't be understated. His deliberate choice to not take roles based on racial stereotypes allowed many Black Americans to see themselves truly reflected on the big screen. Today, we celebrate the legacy of a legend. 📸1963 March on Washington pic.twitter.com/ZmHuVVdCuB — Martin Luther King III (@OfficialMLK3) January 7, 2022

We are deeply saddened by the news of trailblazer, humanitarian, and cultural icon Sidney Poitier's passing.

May his memory be a blessing. "In my case, the body of work stands for itself… I think my work has been representative of me as a man."

— Sidney Poitier pic.twitter.com/0HTcxNnzuc — The Black Caucus (@TheBlackCaucus) January 7, 2022

We were all so lucky to share a culture with Sidney Poitier, and benefit from his hand in shaping it. pic.twitter.com/bJaQYFCI1u — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 7, 2022

RIP to a true gentlemen, legend, and the first African-American Academy Award winner for Best Actor Sidney Poitier. pic.twitter.com/FsKO8nQb7l — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 7, 2022

RIP to the legendary actor, Sidney Poitier, shown here with Louis Armstrong and Paul Newman in the 1961 film “Paris Blues.” pic.twitter.com/pZFZ7yBZ9C — Louis Armstrong (@ArmstrongHouse) January 7, 2022

Sir #SidneyPoitier, your brilliant light will never dim. The doors you opened and paths you created will continue to make way for those with a dream. You showed the world that with vision and grace, all is possible. 📸: Mathieu Bitton pic.twitter.com/Y0agy7P7Gg — Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) January 7, 2022

He once caught me following him. He said “little girl what do you want” I muttered “can I have your autograph”. From that day he always called me little girl and asked if I wanted his autograph. It was something we laughed about. He was my hero & great friend. May he RIP ❤️. https://t.co/yQhuiDCZse — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) January 7, 2022