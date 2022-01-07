×
Oprah, Barack Obama and Bob Iger Pay Tribute to Sidney Poitier: “A Landmark Actor”

Following news of the acting legend and big-screen trailblazer's death at 94, Hollywood honored the Oscar-winning actor, writer and director on social media.

Sidney Poitier
Sidney Poitier Steve Granitz/WireImage

Hollywood is honoring the life and legacy of Sidney Poitier, whose death was announced on Friday. He was 94.

The noble actor used his decades-long career — and distinction as one of Hollywood’s earliest Black box office stars and a history-making Oscar winner — to break down barriers for fellow Black Hollywood talents. The multihyphenate, who arrived in Hollywood in his early 20s, appeared in more than 40 films and was at one point considered American’s most recognizable Black actor, frequently turned down projects due to their racist stereotypes and cliches during a time when roles for Black performers were limited.

Poitier would become the first Black man to win an Academy Award for best actor for his role in 1963’s Lilies of the Field, after an earlier best actor nomination and a first for a non-white actor, in 1958’s The Defiant Ones. Poitier helped launch First Artists, spent years as a writer and director after getting an early start on Broadway and wrote an autobiography, This Life. 

Following the news of Poitier’s passing, tributes and remembrances from various entertainers and performers, as well as those in sports, politics, activism and more, flooded social media to honor the late legend.

“For over 80 years, Sidney and I laughed, cried and made as much mischief as we could,” said actor and fellow Hollywood pioneer Harry Belafonte in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “He was truly my brother and partner in trying to make this world a little better. He certainly made mine a whole lot better.”

Taking to social media, Oprah Winfrey wrote, in part, “For me, the greatest of the ‘Great Trees’ has fallen.” She called him a “friend, brother, confidant” and “wisdom teacher.”

Former President Barack Obama remembered how Poitier opened doors for a generation of actors while sending love to the actor’s family from both him and former first lady Michelle. “Through his groundbreaking roles and singular talent, Sidney Poitier epitomized dignity and grace, revealing the power of movies to bring us closer together,” he tweeted.

Fellow Oscar winner Viola Davis celebrated Poitier’s talent and his work opening doors for the Black actors who followed him through his electric performances. “This is a big one. No words can describe how your work radically shifted my life. The dignity, normalcy, strength, excellence and sheer electricity you brought to your roles showed us that we, as Black folks, mattered!!!”

Director, writer and actor Tyler Perry wrote a lengthy note about Poitier’s influence and the impact of his death. “Around this time last year Cicely Tyson was releasing her book and promoting it. I had no idea she would pass away shortly thereafter,” Perry wrote. “Now, to wake up this morning to a call that Sidney Poitier has passed away…all I can tell you is that my heart broke in another place,” Perry wrote on Instagram. “The grace and class that this man has shown throughout his entire life, the example he set for me, not only as a Black man but as a human being will never be forgotten.”

Actress and fellow Oscar winner Octavia Spencer recalled meeting him and the impact his support had on her as a performer via her Instagram. “I will never forget the occasion where I met Mr. Poitier. I had just won an award and he and Helen Mirren were walking through the kitchen to the stage to present. When I have an overload of adrenaline it has an adverse affect. I can’t bend my knees. So, there I am with my heels and an award in my hands, shell shocked and sweaty, GLARING at the two of them. I was searching for the one word to say but couldn’t remember any. I must’ve been a pitiful sight because he stopped with the biggest smile and congratulated me. I finally blurted out I love you… both. He told me he expected great things from me. There’s something about hearing those words from a pioneer that changes you!”

Director, musician and author Questlove remembered the Bahamian American’s influence on Black American families, including his own and civil rights activism in a tribute posted to Instagram. “You already know I can spew paragraphs of what his activism represented, especially in a time that his accolades were happening during the civil rights era — but man, this is more of a personal reflect because of the bonding his ’70s movies did for my family and I. Rest in peace. And thank you.”

Former chairman and CEO of The Walt Disney Company remembered Poitier as gentle and passionate. “Former @disney board member Sidney Poitier was the most dignified man I’ve ever met. Towering … gentle … passionate … bold … kind … altogether special.”

Musician and Sopranos star Stevie Van Zandt heralded Poitier’s work on In the Heat of the Night, a role that saw him break into a more emotionally charged role and away from his consciously dignified portrayals of Black people on screen. “His ‘In The Heat Of The Night’ will always be on my top 10 film list. His line, ‘They call me Mr. Tibbs!’ heralded in Black Power in a definitive, permanent way. It sends a thrill through my bones every time I see it.”

See the tributes as they pour in, below.

