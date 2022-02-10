Berlin: Signature Swoops on Two Mel Gibson Actioners and Bruce Campbell Horror Comedy (Exclusive)

Britain-based banner Signature Entertainment has secured the distribution rights to three new titles from Highland Film Group for various territories ahead of the virtual European Film Market, which kicks off on Thursday.

The three movies are the action-thriller Hot Seat, starring Mel Gibson and Kevin Dillon (Entourage), the crime drama Bandit, also starring Gibson, alongside Josh Duhamel (Transformers) and Elisha Cuthbert (The Girl Next Door), and horror comedy Black Friday starring genre veteran Bruce Campbell.

“We are delighted to be releasing three extremely entertaining but very different all-action films featuring A-list casts,” said Elizabeth Williams, Signature’s director of acquisitions and development. “Signature has a long-standing relationship with Highland whose high-quality, cast-led, commercial content fits perfectly within the Signature brand.”

In bomb-squad thriller Hot Seat, which Signature will release later this year in the U.K. and Ireland, Gibson faces a race against time to save Orlando (Dillon), a hostage trapped with a pressurized bomb strapped under his seat in a 60 story-high office building. James Cullen Bressack directs, while Shannon Doherty (Charmed) and Sam Asghari (Can You Keep a Secret) co-star.

From director Allan Ungar, Bandit covers the remarkable story of career criminal Gilbert Galvan, who got away with 59 bank and jewelry heists worth $2.5 million whilst leading a double life as family man Robert Whiteman. Duhamel stars as one of the most notorious bank robbers of all time, alongside Gibson as gangster and accomplice Tommy, with Cuthbert as Galvan’s unsuspecting wife Andrea. Signature plans to release it in Scandinavia and the U.K. and Ireland late this year.

Horror comedy Black Friday covers the biggest sale of the year, but this time the shoppers are inhuman and out for blood. Fighting for their lives against shoppers on a murderous rampage is a misfit group of employees, including store manager Jonathan, played by The Evil Dead‘s Devon Sawa (Final Destination) and Michael Jai White (Black Dynamite). Directed by Casey Tebo and written by Andy Greskoviak, Black Friday will release in the U.K., plus Australia and New Zealand in February.