Lionsgate, Roadside Attractions Nab Sigourney Weaver’s ‘The Good House’

Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions have acquired North American rights to The Good House from Amblin Partners, in association with Participant.

The comic drama, starring Sigourney Weaver and Kevin Kline in the film adaptation of Ann Leary’s book, bowed at the Toronto Film Festival in 2021. The Good House is set for a theatrical bow on Sept. 30.

The film, directed by Maya Forbes and Wally Wolodarsky, who co-wrote the screenplay adaptation with Thomas Bezucha, portrays Weaver as a New England realtor and descendant of the Salem witches who understands her neighbors’ problems and secrets but is in denial about her own.

The Good House also stars Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, David Rasche, Rebecca Henderson, Molly Brown and Beverly D’Angelo. The film marks Weaver’s and Kline’s third collaboration after 1993’s Dave and the 1997 drama The Ice Storm.

“Sigourney Weaver and Kevin Kline make a magical combination for screen audiences. It’s exciting to be working once again with our friends at Amblin and Roadside Attractions, as well as producers Jane Rosenthal, Berry Welsh and Aaron Ryder, who have delivered an exceptional, funny and moving film,” Eda Kowan, executive vp acquisitions and co-productions at Lionsgate, said in a statement.

The Good House is produced by Rosenthal, Welsh and Ryder of FilmNation Entertainment. The executive producers are Erika Hampson, Steve Samuels, Christos V. Konstantakopoulos, Holly Bario and Participant’s Jeff Skoll and Robert Kessel.

Kowan, Grace Duplissea and Kaycee Holcomb negotiated on behalf of Lionsgate, and Amblin Partners’ Chris Floyd, ICM Partners and UTA Independent negotiated on behalf of the filmmakers. Amblin Partners retains international distribution rights to the film.