Sigourney Weaver Weighs in on Selena Gomez’s ‘Working Girl’ Reboot: “It’s a Great Instinct to Want to Do That Again”

Weaver, who starred alongside Melanie Griffith and Harrison Ford in the 1988 comedy, gave her stamp of approval to Gomez's upcoming project.

Sigourney Weaver attends the 29th annual ELLE Women in Hollywood celebration on October 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Sigourney Weaver at the Elle Women in Hollywood celebration Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Following the recent news that Selena Gomez is working on producing a Working Girl reboot, one of the stars of the 1988 hit comedy is weighing in, with Sigourney Weaver calling it a “great, fantastic idea.”

“Go for it. I think it’s a great instinct to want to do that again,” Weaver told The Hollywood Reporter on Monday night at Elle‘s Women in Hollywood event, where she was among the magazine’s honorees. “It’s a kind of eternal story, you know. But seen in the new light, it’s especially interesting to think of Katharine double-crossing her assistant in today’s world. It would be worse, wouldn’t it? It would really suck. So I don’t know, I’m really excited to see it.”

Weaver starred alongside Melanie Griffith and Harrison Ford in the film as Katharine, a conniving boss to Griffith’s Staten Island receptionist Tess, who steals one of Tess’ business ideas as her own. When Katharine ends up in the hospital with a broken leg, Tess secretly takes over Katharine’s job while she recovers. The film earned six Oscar nominations and $100 million at the box office.

Gomez — who may also take an onscreen role in the project — is rebooting the film alongside 20th Century Studios, with Diary of a Future President creator Ilana Pena adapting the script.

Asked if she’d have any desire to have appear in the revival, Weaver joked, “I wouldn’t force myself on them. I can’t think of what I’d be playing except the old person who runs the agency going by with a cane, [but] I’m sure she could think up anything.”

