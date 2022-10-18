Sigourney Weaver Weighs in on Selena Gomez’s ‘Working Girl’ Reboot: “It’s a Great Instinct to Want to Do That Again”

Following the recent news that Selena Gomez is working on producing a Working Girl reboot, one of the stars of the 1988 hit comedy is weighing in, with Sigourney Weaver calling it a “great, fantastic idea.”

“Go for it. I think it’s a great instinct to want to do that again,” Weaver told The Hollywood Reporter on Monday night at Elle‘s Women in Hollywood event, where she was among the magazine’s honorees. “It’s a kind of eternal story, you know. But seen in the new light, it’s especially interesting to think of Katharine double-crossing her assistant in today’s world. It would be worse, wouldn’t it? It would really suck. So I don’t know, I’m really excited to see it.”

Weaver starred alongside Melanie Griffith and Harrison Ford in the film as Katharine, a conniving boss to Griffith’s Staten Island receptionist Tess, who steals one of Tess’ business ideas as her own. When Katharine ends up in the hospital with a broken leg, Tess secretly takes over Katharine’s job while she recovers. The film earned six Oscar nominations and $100 million at the box office.

Gomez — who may also take an onscreen role in the project — is rebooting the film alongside 20th Century Studios, with Diary of a Future President creator Ilana Pena adapting the script.

Asked if she’d have any desire to have appear in the revival, Weaver joked, “I wouldn’t force myself on them. I can’t think of what I’d be playing except the old person who runs the agency going by with a cane, [but] I’m sure she could think up anything.”