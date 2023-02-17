Simu Liu to Host Academy’s SciTech Awards

Simu Liu has been selected to host the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Scientific and Technical Awards presentation on Feb. 24 at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

He will present nine awards including the Gordon E. Sawyer Award, an Oscar statuette to lens innovator Iain Neil, during what will be the first in-person SciTech Awards ceremony since 2019.

Additionally, eight scientific and technical achievements represented by 19 individual award recipients will be honored. Among them are the CineTape distance measurement system and Preston Cinema Systems Light Ranger 2 for on-set use, as well as a couple render farm management systems used in postproduction.

Also during the ceremony, Ryan Laney will receive an award of commendation (special plaque) for his inventive use of AI-driven facial technology to give subjects a digital “disguise” to protect the identities while preserving their facial emotion in documentary filmmaking, as seen in 2020’s Welcome to Chechnya.

Liu starred in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the first Marvel movie to center on an Asian lead character. His upcoming projects include Barbie, with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.