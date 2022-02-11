Simu Liu Joins Margot Robbie in Warner Bros.’ ‘Barbie’ (Exclusive)

Simu Liu is gassing up his Malibu Dream Car.

Liu is in negotiations to join Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera in the Barbie movie at Warner Bros.

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach wrote the script for the long-gestating project, with Gerwig set to direct. Plot details are held tight to the pink vest, although it is known that Gosling is playing Ken.

Robbie is starring as Barbie and producing the project via her LuckyChap banner alongside LuckyChap’s Tom Ackerley. Mattel Films’ Robbie Brenner and Paddington’s David Heyman are also producing.

Liu is best known as Marvel superhero Shang-Chi. The Marvel Studios/Disney feature grossed $432 million at the global box office, one of the highest-grossing films of the pandemic. The actor had already gained a following thanks to work in Canadian sitcom Kim’s Convenience. He has two movies in the can, including romance One True Loves, starring opposite Hamilton star Phillipa Soo, and Lionsgate’s canine drama, Arthur the King, with Mark Wahlberg.

Liu is repped by CAA, Authentic and Sloane Offer.