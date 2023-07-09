Simu Liu Says Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi’ Sequel Keeps Getting Pushed Back

Simu Liu in 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'

Simu Liu recently took to social media to share an update on the Shang-Chi sequel, which is currently in development.

The actor posted on his Threads account, a new social media app that launched Wednesday, telling fans to ask him anything. One fan responded, asking for a status update on the highly-anticipated sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

“Was told it would follow Avengers,” Liu, who starred in the lead role in the 2021 Marvel film, said. “But that keeps pushing back due to circumstances beyond my control.”

Although he didn’t give details on what those “circumstances” are, Disney has recently made changes to its release calendar, including pushing back Avengers: Secret Wars to May 7, 2027. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which has embattled Jonathan Majors attached to the lead role, has also been pushed a year to May 1, 2026. Majors is currently facing assault charges in New York.

Several other Marvel projects have also been delayed due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike, including Thunderbolts and Blade.

Liu added in his post that he hopes “to have more concrete news to share soon.”

In December 2021, it was revealed that Destin Daniel Cretton would be returning to write and direct Shang-Chi 2, as well as signing an overall deal with Marvel amid the first film’s success.

“Working on Shang-Chi with Kevin [Feige] and the Marvel Studios team was one of the highlights of my life, and I couldn’t be more excited about Tara’s vision for Onyx Collective,” Cretton said at the time the sequel was announced. “I can’t wait to explore new stories & build new worlds with this community.”

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which was the first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to feature an Asian lead and predominantly Asian cast, went on to gross $432 million worldwide once it hit theaters in September 2021.

While Liu has taken on other projects since making his MCU debut, including starring in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Barbie film, the actor teased earlier this year that fans could soon see his Marvel character interacting with other major superheroes in another film.

Although he didn’t reveal which movie, he added, “Who knows, they might see something sooner than you think. We’ll see.”