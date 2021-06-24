‘Sing 2’ Trailer Reveals Bono, Halsey and Letitia Wright as Additions to Animated Animal Chorus

Universal Pictures has dropped the music-fueled trailer for its upcoming — and even more star-studded — animated sequel Sing 2.

Five years after the release of the hip-shaking musical comedy Sing, Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Nick Kroll and Tori Kelly have returned as the film’s main anthropomorphic animated animal chorus for a new soundtrack and new adventure, and even more challenges.

Among Sing franchise newcomers are Bono, who plays the roaring rock legend and lion Clay Calloway, a recluse who the McConaughey-voiced Koala Buster Moon attempts, along with his friends, to bring out of retirement.

It’s all to win over music mogul and ruthless wolf Jimmy Crystal (Bobby Cannavale), whose daughter — the Halsey-voiced Porsche Crystal — the wolf says is a big fan of Calloway. If Buster and his friends can inspire Calloway, who has seemingly retreated from public life over personal grief, to appear with them, they may just secure a new show at the Crystal Tower Theater in glamorous Redshore City.

It’s an journey, like its predecessor, set to an impressive soundtrack, with hits from Drake, Billie Eilish, Alicia Keys, System of a Down, Shawn Mendes, Eminem and U2 featured just within the three-minute trailer.

Among other new voice talents to join the film are Pharrell Williams, Letitia Wright, Eric Andre, and Chelsea Peretti.

Sing 2 is written and directed by Garth Jennings, and produced by Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and by Janet Healy. The movie will hit theaters on Dec. 22.