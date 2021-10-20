‘Sing 2’ Set for AFI Fest World Premiere

Round up the chorus, Sing 2 will be making music at AFI Fest.

The Illumination Entertainment and Universal Pictures sequel has just been added to the Los Angeles festival’s lineup and is scheduled to have its world premiere on Nov. 14 at TCL Chinese Theatre.

The animated film features the voice talents of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll, Pharrell Williams, Halsey, Bobby Cannavale, Letitia Wright, Eric André and Chelsea Peretti. The story follows Buster Moon (McConaughey) and a cast of performers as they prepare to launch a dazzling stage show in the glamorous entertainment capital of the world, Redshore City. In doing so, they attempt to persuade the world’s most reclusive rock star — played by global music icon nominee Bono — to join the festivities.

Sing 2, which features more than 40 contemporary and classic songs, hits theaters Dec. 22. It was written and directed by Garth Jennings and produced by Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri alongside Janet Healy and Paul Ashdown with music by Joby Talbot.

AFI Fest runs Nov. 10-14, opening with Lin-Manuel Miranda’s tick, tick…BOOM! and closing with Reinaldo Marcus Green’s Will Smith-starrer King Richard. The full lineup can be found here.