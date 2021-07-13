Sister to Adapt ‘Raya,’ Sets Iranian-Australian Filmmaker Noora Niasari to Direct

Sister — the growing studio founded by U.K. TV veteran Jane Featherstone together with Elisabeth Murdoch and Stacey Snider — is partnering with Krasnoff/Foster Entertainment on the feature film Raya, based on the novel by Mahsa Rahmani Noble.

Iranian-Australian filmmaker Noora Niasari (Waterfall, 17 Years and a Day) has been tapped to adapt and direct.

Raya is a historical fiction about Princess Soraya Esfandiary-Bakhtiari who lived a life seemingly straight out of a fairy tale. The only daughter of a prominent Iranian family, at sixteen she is selected from among the most beautiful and eligible women of her country to wed the Shah of Iran. Years later, a chance encounter with a distant relative leads Soraya back on a journey through the tender and tumultuous times of her life as another young woman struggles to come to terms with love and betrayal. Together, they share their stories of defeat and victories of love, hoping to make sense of the ever-fragile human heart.

Gary Foster and Russ Krasnoff will produce for Krasnoff/Foster alongside Kate Fenske for Sister, who together are producing The Jungle Prince of Delhi for Amazon, with Mira Nair set to direct.

“Noora’s work is very powerful and cinematically mature. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Noora on Raya,” said Foster. “She brings cultural insight and dynamic storytelling. Matching her with Mahsa Rahmani Noble’s novel is a perfect connection. We love working with Sister. It made perfect sense to bring them Raya. Stacey Snider and Kate Fenske shared our enthusiasm for the project and are also big believers in Noora.”

The deals were made by UTA, Erica Silverman of Trident Media Group, Hamish Berry of Bruns Brennan & Berry, PC and John Laviolette.