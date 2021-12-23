Sky Studios Strikes Documentary Deal With Dorothy St. Pictures

Sky Studios, the production arm of Comcast’s European pay-TV giant Sky, has inked a development deal with U.K.-based banner Dorothy St. Pictures for a slate of documentaries.

The projects — which Sky Studios says will cover topics “often told from the female gaze” — are expected to target Sky’s factual channels across Europe, with sister company NBCUniversal taking a first-look option for global distribution.

The deal will see Sky team with Dorothy St. Pictures founder Julia Nottingham, who produced films including Chelsea XY, Skate Kitchen, Be Water and Kingdom of Us, and Becky Read, who produced the Emmy-nominated Three Identical Strangers and whose directorial debut Twas the Fight Before Christmas was bought by Apple TV+.

“We’re uncovering compelling new stories all the time, so we’re thrilled to be working with Sky Studios to fast-track development,” said Nottingham. “They share our vision for premium documentaries, and we can’t wait for this partnership to bear fruit and bring audiences more exceptional and high-quality storytelling.”

Added Sky Studios’ director of factual, Barnaby Shingleton: “In collaboration with Sky’s factual commissioning teams across all our territories, we’re excited to turbocharge our documentary slate with series and feature documentaries from Dorothy St Pictures. The Dorothy St team are exceptional filmmakers with a keen eye for stories that explore society and the human condition from a totally unique vantage point.”

Sky Studios and Dorothy St. Pictures already have a number of titles in development.