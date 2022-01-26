Skydance, Apple Push Back ‘Luck’ to August, Set Additional Voice Cast

Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation announced that the upcoming animated feature Luck has moved from a previously announced Feb. 18 release date to Aug 5, on Apple TV+.

Also on Tuesday, the studios revealed that the voice cast includes Eva Noblezada, Simon Pegg, Flula Borg, Lil Rel Howery, Colin O’Donoghue, John Ratzenberger and Adelynn Spoon, starring alongside previously announced Jane Fonda and Whoopi Goldberg.

Luck is the story of Sam, the unluckiest person in the world, who discovers the Land of Luck and must unite with magical creatures there to turn her luck around. Peggy Holmes is directing from a screenplay written by Kiel Murray, Jon Aibel and Glenn Berger. John Lasseter, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and David Eisenmann are producing for Skydance Animation.

Sam will be voiced by Noblezada (Miss Saigon) with Pegg (Mission: Impossible) providing the voice for Bob, a lucky black cat who becomes Sam’s partner in the journey.

Borg (Pitch Perfect) voices Jeff the Unicorn, described as a larger-than-life facilities engineer who maintains the magical machine that distributes good and bad luck to the human world. Howery (Free Guy) voices Marv, an upbeat and encouraging owner of the “Flowers & More” store where Sam gets her first job. O’Donoghue (Once Upon a Time) voices Gerry, a loyal leprechaun who works with Bob; and Spoon (Watchmen) plays Hazel, Sam’s roommate and best friend.

Ratzenberger will voice Rootie, described as a bad luck root and the self-appointed mayor of Bad Luck, who runs “The Lucky Shot,” the one and only Bad Luck watering hole, where he specializes in free advice. The actor has long been known as Pixar’s “lucky charm” — having voiced a character in every Pixar movie from 1995’s Toy Story to 2021’s Onward. But only his appearance was used in 2021’s Soul, and he didn’t voice a character in Pixar’s latest, Luca. Skydance exec and Luck producer John Lasseter left Pixar in 2018 after admitting to “missteps.”

Previously announced Jane Fonda will voice The Dragon, the CEO of Good Luck, while Goldberg’s character has been revealed as the Land of Luck’s Head of Security.

In 2021, Apple announced an overall deal with Skydance Animation that included several Skydance productions, including Luck. Apple/Skydance’s animated short Blush is currently streaming on Apple TV+.