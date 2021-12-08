Slamdance Film Festival Sets Hybrid 2022 Film Lineup

The 2022 Slamdance Film Festival is returning to Park City, Utah, for a hybrid edition, with the in-person festival running Jan. 20-23 and the virtual screenings to run from Jan. 20-30.

This year’s 28th edition includes 28 features and 79 shorts, with the Narrative Features section including world premieres for co-directors Joshua Pikovsky and Jordan Tetewsky’s Hannah Ha Ha, Avalon Fast’s Honeycomb, Clay Tatum’s The Civil Dead and Ethan Eng’s Therapy Dogs.

Slamdance programmers have yet to unveil the opening and closing night films for the 2022 festival. The Documentary Features sidebar unveiled world debuts for Danny Lee and Noah Lee’s New Jack, about a faded professional wrestler, and Sasha Levinson’s Sylvie of the Sunshine State, about a second grader navigating the emotional turbulence of her eccentric, multigenerational Jewish matriarchy.

The Unstoppable Features section has a first look at director Kristen Abate’s Straighten Up and Fly Right, a screening for Linda Niccol’s Poppy, about a young woman with Down syndrome who uses secret strategies to become an apprentice motor mechanic. There’s also a world premiere in the Spotlight sidebar for The Severing by director Mark Pellington.

Catering to smaller films than the Sundance Film Festival, which runs concurrently with Sundance in Park City, Slamdance’s selections include feature film directorial debuts with budgets of less than $1 million and without U.S. distribution.

“This year our programmers gravitated towards films that embody the true DIY spirit of guerrilla filmmaking and push the boundaries of what’s possible in storytelling,” Slamdance president and co-founder Peter Baxter said in a statement.