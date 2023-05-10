Disney Tech Vet Named VP of Engineering Society SMPTE; Marvel Content Protection Head Elected Hollywood Chapter Chair

The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers — a global engineering society and standard-setting body — has revealed the results of its international and local elections.

Sally Hattori, director of product development at StudioLAB, the innovation team within Walt Disney Studios’ technology division, was elected standards vp of the international society. In this role, she will direct and supervise standards projects.

As a result of the local elections, SMPTE’s Hollywood chapter has new leadership. Marc Zorn, head of content protection and production security at Marvel Studios, has been elected to a one-year term as the section’s chair.

Prior to joining StudioLAB, Hattori served as executive director of product development for the 20th Century Fox (now 20th Century Studios) Advanced Technology and Engineering group. “I’ve worked with many amazing female leaders in standards,” Hattori said in a released statement. “I am humbled and honored to be entrusted with this responsibility, and I feel encouraged and empowered to make positive change that future leaders can take forward. … I feel I can bring a different mindset to the work and help the Society have a conversation about new publishing workflows and business models that can bring greater transparency and allow us to make SMPTE standards more open and valuable to the industry as a whole.”

Said Zorn, who has previously held roles in content security at HBO and Technicolor, “SMPTE has always been the best source of technical expertise in media and entertainment. With so many changes to the industry, we need fresh contributors to drive innovation and explore new media. One of my highest priorities as chair of SMPTE Hollywood will be to put a team together to encourage students in the STEM subjects to consider a career in M&E.”