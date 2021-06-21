‘Snake Eyes’ Drops Thrilling, Stylish Full Trailer

A full trailer for Snake Eyes dropped on Monday morning, the spot filled with thrilling action.

More than two minutes long, the trailer for the highly-anticipated Paramount film tells the origin story of Snake Eyes, the mysterious commando from the G.I Joe series. Snake Eyes is one of the most popular members of the G.I. Joe Team. Ray Park played the character in the 2009 live-action film G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, and the 2013 sequel G.I. Joe: Retaliation. The character first appeared in G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero issue #1 (June 1982) from Marvel Comics.

Starring Henry Golding, viewers will watch his tough, honorable character being welcomed into an ancient Japanese clan where he is taught the way of the ninja warrior in order to help combat Cobra Command.

Snake Eyes also stars Andrew Koji as Storm Shadow, Úrsula Corberó as The Baroness, Samara Weaving as Scarlett, Haruka Abe as Akiko, Takehiro Hira as Kenta and Iko Uwais as Hard Master.

Robert Schwentke directs a script by Evan Spiliotopoulos and Anna Waterhouse and Joe Shrapnel. Snake Eyes hails from Paramount, MGM and Skydance in association with Hasbro. Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Brian Goldner are producing.

Snake Eyes arrives in theaters on July 23.

Watch the full trailer below.