‘Snake Eyes’ Unveils Action-Packed First Trailer

The 'G.I. Joe' spinoff stars Henry Golding as the fan-favorite character.

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins
Snake Eyes has been unleashed in the first trailer for the G.I. Joe spinoff.

Snake Eyes stars Crazy Rich AsiansHenry Golding as the mysterious commando, with the trailer debuting during Sunday’s MTV Movie and TV Awards. The film centers on Snake Eyes as he is welcomed into an ancient Japanese clan and taught the way of the ninja warrior. Snake Eyes also stars Andrew Koji as Storm Shadow, Úrsula Corberó as The Baroness, Samara Weaving as Scarlett, Haruka Abe as Akiko, Tahehiro Hira as Kenta and Iko Uwais as Hard Master.

Filmmaker Robert Schwentke, who helmed two installments of the Divergent franchise, directed from a script by Evan Spiliotopoulos and Anna Waterhouse & Joe Shrapnel. Snake Eyes is from Paramount, MGM and Skydance in association with Hasbro. Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Brian Goldner are producing.

The film has a July 23 release date.

