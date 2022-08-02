Snoop Dogg, Kenya Barris Team for ‘The Underdoggs’ Comedy for MGM

Snoop Dogg is set to star in MGM’s upcoming comedy The Underdoggs.

Snoop will also produce the feature under his Death Row Pictures banner, with Kenya Barris, Mychelle Deschamps, Constance Schwartz-Morini and Jonathan Glickman also sharing the producer credits.

Charles Stone will direct a script written by Danny Segal and Isaac Schamis that is based off an original pitch from Dogg and Schwartz-Morini.

The Underdoggs will tell the story of Jaycen Jenning “2J’s,” played by Snoop, a former NFL superstar who, after a run in with the law, agrees to coach a youth football team in lieu of serving time in prison with the goal of relaunching his fledgling career.

“Snoop’s longtime commitment to his community via his youth football league is hugely inspiring to all of us at MGM. We are thrilled to be working alongside this incredible creative team to bring this great comedy to moviegoing audiences, and to further MGM’s commitment to the theatrical exhibition when it hits theaters next October,” MGM COO Chris Brearton said in a statement.

Snoop has been coaching football for 15 years with the Snoop Youth Football League he launched with long-time business partner Schwartz-Morini.

“Giving back to the community through football has taught us so many invaluable life lessons that we’ve been able to share with kids in similar situations like mine when I was growing up. My hope is that this movie will shed light on the realities that kids and adults face in the hood and within the complex world of football,” Snoop said in his own statement.

MGM and Barris are in development on a Richard Pryor biopic, which Barris will direct as well as write and produce.

Snoop is represented by Boss Lady Management/Snoopadelic. Barris is represented by CAA and Artists First.