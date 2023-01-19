‘All Quiet on the Western Front,’ ‘Bardo,’ ‘Elvis’ Among Camera Operators Awards Nominees

The Society of Camera Operators unwrapped the nominees for its Camera Operator of the Year Awards, which will be presented Feb. 25 during a ceremony at Loews Hollywood Hotel.

The Gordon Parks Foundation will also be recognized during the awards, for Parks’ “leadership and pioneering of social justice.”

Below, the list of nominees follows.

Camera Operator of the Year- Film nominees

Lukasz Bielan – Bullet Train

Daniel Bishop, SOC – All Quiet on the Western Front

Jason Ellson, SOC – Elvis

Geoffrey Haley, SOC – The Gray Man

Mitch Dubin, SOC – The Fabelmans, with Colin Anderson, SOC, “B” Camera / Steadicam Operator

Ari Robbins, SOC – Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Camera Operator of the Year- Television nominees

Dave Chameides, SOC – Ozark, S 4 Ep 14, “A Hard Way to Go” with Cristian Trova, SOC, “B” Camera Operator

Sam Ellison, , SOC – Severance, S 1 Ep 3, “In Perpetuity” with Stanley Fernandez, Camera Operator

Sarah Levy, SOC – Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, S 1 Ep 5, “Pieces of a Man” with Dominic Bartolone, SOC, “B” Camera / Steadicam Operator, Justin Cameron, SOC, “C” Camera Operator, John Lyke, Roller Cam Operator

Gary Malouf – The Bear, S1 Ep7, “The Review”, with Chris Dame, “B” Camera Operator

Jarrett Morgan, SOC – Atlanta, S 3 Ep 5, “Cancer Attack”

Paul Sanchez, The Old Man, S 1 Ep 1, “I” with Hilton Goring “B” Camera Operator