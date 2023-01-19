‘All Quiet on the Western Front,’ ‘Bardo,’ ‘Elvis’ Among Camera Operators Awards Nominees

- Share this article on Facebook
The Society of Camera Operators unwrapped the nominees for its Camera Operator of the Year Awards, which will be presented Feb. 25 during a ceremony at Loews Hollywood Hotel.
The Gordon Parks Foundation will also be recognized during the awards, for Parks’ “leadership and pioneering of social justice.”
Below, the list of nominees follows.
Camera Operator of the Year- Film nominees
Lukasz Bielan – Bullet Train
Related Stories
Daniel Bishop, SOC – All Quiet on the Western Front
Jason Ellson, SOC – Elvis
Geoffrey Haley, SOC – The Gray Man
Mitch Dubin, SOC – The Fabelmans, with Colin Anderson, SOC, “B” Camera / Steadicam Operator
Ari Robbins, SOC – Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Camera Operator of the Year- Television nominees
Dave Chameides, SOC – Ozark, S 4 Ep 14, “A Hard Way to Go” with Cristian Trova, SOC, “B” Camera Operator
Sam Ellison, , SOC – Severance, S 1 Ep 3, “In Perpetuity” with Stanley Fernandez, Camera Operator
Sarah Levy, SOC – Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, S 1 Ep 5, “Pieces of a Man” with Dominic Bartolone, SOC, “B” Camera / Steadicam Operator, Justin Cameron, SOC, “C” Camera Operator, John Lyke, Roller Cam Operator
Gary Malouf – The Bear, S1 Ep7, “The Review”, with Chris Dame, “B” Camera Operator
Jarrett Morgan, SOC – Atlanta, S 3 Ep 5, “Cancer Attack”
Paul Sanchez, The Old Man, S 1 Ep 1, “I” with Hilton Goring “B” Camera Operator
