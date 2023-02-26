‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ Tops Society of Camera Operators Awards

Daniel Bishop won the Society of Camera Operators’ camera operator of the year in film award for his work on Edward Berger’s adaptation of All Quiet on the Western Front during the first in-person SOC Awards presentation since the start of the pandemic.

On Saturday at Loews Hollywood Hotel, the award was presented to Bishop one week after All Quiet DP James Friend won the BAFTA in cinematography.

Also during the SOC Awards, Dave Chameides and “B” camera operator Cristian Trova, were awarded the camera operator of the year in television honor for their work on the Ozark series finale, “A Hard Way to Go.”

In the feature competition, Bishop topped a field of nominees that included Lukasz Bielan for Bullet Train; Mitch Dubin with “B” camera/Steadicam operator Colin Anderson for The Fabelmans; Jason Ellson for Elvis; Geoffrey Haley for The Gray Man; and Ari Robbins for Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths.

The TV category nominees for single episodes included Sam Ellison with camera operator Stanley Fernandez for Severance; Sarah Levy with “B” camera/Steadicam operator Dominic Bartolone, “C” camera operator Justin Cameron and “roller cam” operator John Lyke for Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty); Gary Malouf with “B” camera operator Chris Dame for The Bear; Jarrett Morgan for Atlanta; and Paul Sanchez with “B” camera operator Hilton Goring for The Old Man.

During the evening, Colin Farrell, who is Oscar-nominated for The Banshees of Inisherin, was honored with the SOC Governors Award.

Lifetime Achievement Awards were presented to camera operator Don Devine (film and television), camera operator Charlie Huntley (live and conscripted), camera technician Tommy Klines, mobile platform camera operator Darryl Humber and still photographer Bruce McBroom.

ARRI and Hudson Spider accepted awards for technical achievement, while the Gordon Parks Foundation was recognized during the ceremony for photographer Parks’ leadership in social justice.